HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your attitude to life in general will be transformed this year as your outlook expands and you see connections you had previously missed. There really is a grand design and your life is such an important part of it that what you do will make a massive difference.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A colleague you thought was on your side will turn out to be a secret rival over the next few days, which may come as a shock but the signs have been there for quite some time. Next time you form a partnership don’t be quite so trusting.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There have been times of late when it seemed as if some kind of invisible force was holding you back, but now Saturn’s retrograde phase is ending it will become clear it had more to do with your own negative thinking than some outside mysterious power.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The reason you have not moved closer to your long-term goal is because, deep down, your self-doubt prevented you from giving it your best shot. Now there is no doubt you have what it takes, so redouble your efforts and make it happen.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is a simple solution to your number one problem and that is to stop thinking of it as a problem. Saturn’s influence has been such in recent weeks that you have seen obstacles and opposition where none existed. Clear your mind of negative thoughts.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will no longer be able to ignore a relationship problem that has been bubbling under for weeks, maybe months. The good news is that the end of Saturn’s retrograde phase means you now know precisely what needs to be done. So do it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t continue wasting your precious time trying to explain to friends and colleagues why you took certain decisions. If they were incapable of understanding your motives before there is no reason to believe they will be able to understand them now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Although the past few weeks have been hugely productive there are still areas where you failed to make much progress. The reasons for that will become obvious over the next few days, then you can make the changes that will get you moving again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Not only is the sun moving into your sign but Venus moves in your favour too, so even if it’s not quite your birthday yet you will be in the mood for a celebration. Ignore those who try to spoil your party by warning of dangers ahead.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not want to be the centre of attention this week but once you start speaking you will find that words come easily and others will be happy to listen. Don’t try to make bad news sound like good news though. Call it as you see it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Resist the urge to be greedy when it comes to money matters. You may honestly believe you deserve more than your colleagues but they won’t see it that way and could develop a grudge that causes problems later on. Make sure it’s equal shares all round.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There have been times of late when you allowed your suspicions to get the better of you but now that Saturn is ending its retrograde phase you must lighten up and not look on everyone as a potential enemy. Most people want to be your friend.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There are some serious things taking place behind the scenes now but it’s unlikely any of them will affect you, so stop worrying and start enjoying life again. The sun in your fellow water sign of Scorpio will bring the smile back to your face this week.

