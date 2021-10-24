Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may need to be a bit pushy over the coming year, because that is the only way you are going to get others to take you seriously. Let the world see you have no intention of being average, that excellence is the least you are aiming for.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Go all out to impress people this week – do something so extraordinary and outstanding that your efforts can no longer be ignored. Authority figures are watching you closely and if they like what they see you’ll be on your way to the top very soon.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Put yourself about a bit more over the next few days, because if you stay where you are life could get a bit dull. You don’t need to ask anyone’s permission to come and go as you please, so follow your heart – and don’t forget to move your feet!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A short-term lack of cash must not be allowed to hold you back from taking part in something that appeals to your sense of fun. You’ll find a way to pay your share, so say “yes” to what’s being proposed – and have the time of your life.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

By all means help a friend in need this week but make sure they are not making things seem worse than they are just to get your sympathy. Because you are such a generous soul, less scrupulous types tend to take advantage of you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You of all people know that talk is cheap and it’s action that gets things done, so resist the urge to get into deep conversations with family and friends and use your energy to move things along both at home and at work. Make it a week to remember.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Some people will never reach the kind of exalted standards you set for yourself and the sooner you accept that fact the sooner you can find ways to work round it. Make sure the tasks you give to others are within their range of capabilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is the potential for conflict over the next few days but that does not mean you are fated to fall out with friends and loved ones. It might reduce the friction a bit if you curb your tendency to tell others exactly what you think of them!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more you have been held back from doing what it is you are most interested in the more you will delight in doing it this week. This is your time of year and no force on Earth can stop you from moving confidently towards your goal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It might be wise to give a bit more thought to a plan that clearly leaves a lot to chance. Yes, of course, you enjoy being put to the test but the line between success and failure is narrower than you think. Do you really want to risk it?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Find ways to insulate yourself from all the fussing and fighting that is going on around you. A few minutes each morning spent in quiet contemplation could be the best investment you make, so calm your mind and avoid loud and inharmonious people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have a great deal to smile about at the moment and will find even more reasons to be cheerful if you get out into the world and meet new and interesting people. A more laid-back attitude to life will do you the world of good.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

While others are struggling to get their act together it will all come easy to you. You’ll be in one of those moods where not even earthquakes and exploding volcanoes can faze you. Do what you can to help less mellow types calm down a bit too.

