Your lookahead horoscope: October 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Move toward your goal slowly and surely but be ready to change direction quickly if everything is suddenly thrown up in the air. Your ability to think fast and be adaptable will be crucial to your long-term success. Don’t let your mind get into a rut.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to get tough with someone who has been trying to block your way at every turn. Don’t just talk tough, act tough too. Would they let you off the hook if the roles were reversed? Of course not, so be ruthless and start moving ahead again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will either draw closer to someone emotionally this week or you will drift so far apart that it’s unlikely you will ever get back together. That might seem a bit extreme but it would appear there is no middle way and it must be one thing or the other.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is no point making an issue of something that is really quite trivial. If you are finding it hard to get ahead with a work-related project maybe you should take it as a sign from the universe that you should be working on something else.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you want to change your life for the better you need to stop dreaming and start doing. This week’s sun-Mercury link will give you the courage and the confidence to attempt something special, something that will take you closer to your destiny.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It does not matter how many mistakes you made in the past, the only thing that matters now is that what you do next has a decent chance of success. The universe won’t ever stop giving you opportunities to shine, but don’t leave it too long!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Forget about work and family and financial issues and link up with the kind of friends who always make you smile. Use your razor-sharp wit to add to the general feeling of fun and frivolity. This is not a time for tears but for laughter, and plenty of it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to compare yourself to other people, especially people who have more experience than you in certain areas. Just focus on what you have to do and aim to do it to the very best of your abilities. Will that be enough? Of course it will.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun links with mind planet Mercury in your birth sign so you will probably be pretty clear about what it is you want to accomplish. However, as Mercury is moving retrograde you must leave yourself some wiggle room. You are allowed to change your mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to accept that what’s done is done and cannot be undone. Yes, of course, you have regrets but that’s just a natural human reaction to not being perfect. What matters now is not what you did yesterday, but what you do today and tomorrow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Be careful what you say this week because although you might be 100 per cent certain that it’s correct the planets warn the situation may not be as straightforward as you would like to believe. Why commit yourself to a viewpoint when you don’t have to?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your reputation is precious and must be protected, so be wary about attaching your good name to an event that you are not quite sure is on the level. There may be nothing at all to worry about, but can you afford to take the chance?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Anyone who doubts you have what it takes to compete with the best won’t doubt it much longer as you go head-to-head with your rivals. Hopefully the rivalry will be friendly, but if you do have to get ruthless you won’t hesitate for a moment.

