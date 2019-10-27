Your lookahead horoscope: October 27

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Saturn link on your birthday is sure to bring challenges but it will also give you the drive and determination to overcome them and create something of value that lasts. Don’t waste time on fools and fairy tales – make every second of every day count.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A financial issue of some kind must be resolved quickly and the Scorpio new moon will make it crystal clear what needs to be done. Don’t try to get out of it because that will only lead to even bigger problems later on. Deal with it and move on.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have been far too harsh on yourself of late and need to stop trying to live up to impossible standards. You also need to accept that you are human like everyone else and that humans make mistakes. It’s no big deal. It’s how we all grow.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to get caught up in the kind of trivial matters that drain you of time and energy. Keep your eye on the bigger picture and let those of a more pedantic nature take care of the details. Your mind was designed to think big, not small.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

So some people do not approve of your actions. So what? You are under no obligation to order your affairs just to please them and if you do you are asking for trouble. Let everyone know that you will do as you please and live with the consequences.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It will pay you to take a more laid-back approach to family and relationship issues over the next few days – don’t get worked up about issues that you cannot change or control. There are times when the best course of action is to do nothing at all.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t tone down your message just because you don’t want to offend people of a nervous disposition. The reason you have not made much progress of late is because you have been more concerned with their feelings than with your own. That must now end.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This week’s new moon falls in the area of your chart that governs what you own and what you earn, so if you need to boost your income now is the time to get busy. You don’t lack for money-making ideas, just the will to do something with them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As the approaching new moon takes place in your sign you can be certain that the events of the next few days are designed to assist you personally. Don’t hesitate to follow a new path through life if that is the way that seems most inviting. Go for it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No, you cannot turn back the clock, but what you can do is learn from the mistakes of the past and make sure they don’t happen again. First though you need to get over the many regrets you still cling to. They serve no purpose, so junk them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you want something badly enough you will find a way to get it over the next few days. The more you focus your mind on your dream the more likely it is to come true. Your thoughts are not just imaginings – they have a power of their own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you have a point to make then make it and don’t worry that certain people might be offended. That is in fact a sign that you were right to open your mouth. Those who are shocked most are the ones most in need of a wake-up call.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Put principle before profit this week and refuse to get involved in anything that is not 100 per cent in keeping with your most deeply held beliefs. Someone needs to make a stand and that someone will have to be you. Be a force for good in the world.

