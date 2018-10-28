Your lookahead horoscope: October 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Saturn link on your birthday will encourage you to give of your best over the coming 12 months. You don’t have to be perfect but you do have to make an effort and you do have to have a long-term plan for success. Draw up that plan today.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something you thought was bad news may turn out to be good news after all over the next few days, most likely on Wednesday when communications planet Mercury moves in your favor. Keep believing that all things are possible – because they are!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Sometimes you wonder why you put up with certain people talking negative the whole time – so why do you? Make this the week when you break free of those who always seem to have reasons to not do things that you want to do.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to be so intense about work matters over the coming week. Try also to get your mind to a level where it can understand that wealth and power mean very little in the greater scheme of things. Look at life from a less materialistic perspective.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is no reason to feel hard done if something does not work out the way you had planned. The planets indicate you are still on course for something big, but may just have to make a few changes and adjustments along the way. Be flexible.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Because you have such an expansive mind it’s the little things in life that tend to annoy you the most. One such minor problem will nag at you this week and it won’t leave you alone until you do something about it. It should only take a few minutes.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Change may not come easily to you but the planets suggest that if you make a serious effort to change your ways over the next few days it won’t be as painful as you feared. Who knows, you may even enjoy the feeling of doing things differently.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The planets warn that the worst possible thing you can do now is to get annoyed with someone you believe has betrayed your trust. Most likely they simply did not know what they were doing and need your sympathy rather than your anger.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun in your sign, along with Jupiter and Venus, means everything is all right with the world at the moment – well, with your world at least. Which raises the question: How can you help other people to see things the same way as you?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something you thought you had dealt with months ago will return in some way this week and this time you must get to grips with it once and for all. You won’t get away with doing “just enough” – because that will never be enough.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Recent setbacks don’t seem so important now and you will begin to understand that even when things go wrong they also, in some strange way, go right at the same time. It’s not about winning or losing, it’s about having the right attitude.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No matter how ambitious you may be the fact is if you carry on at your present pace you are going to hurt yourself. Approach this week the way you mean to continue for the rest of the month and then the rest of the year. Don’t run yourself into the ground.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

At some stage over the next few days you will need to get serious about your work in a way that you have not been serious for quite a long time. Yes, by all means have fun, but don’t forget you have duties and responsibilities too.

