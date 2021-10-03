Your lookahead horoscope: October 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You can get what you want over the coming year but you will be happier by far if you learn to want what you already have. You are already rich in the things that really matter in life, so why chase after material things that can never make you happy.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Keep telling yourself that you cannot fail. More importantly, believe it. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign may at times make it seem as if the world is against you but it isn’t true. Your only potential enemy is your own self-doubt. Get past it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Over the next few days a number of things that had befuddled you before will begin to make sense. As the missing pieces of the jigsaw fall into place a bigger picture will appear and you’ll know what you need to do next. Then you must do it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will be at your best on every level over the next few days and what occurs around the time of Wednesday’s new moon will convince even your biggest critics that you are going places at last. And once you start going … keep going!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Trust your instincts and act on them without hesitation. That is the message of the stars for the coming week and the more you push ahead with your plans the bigger those plans will become. There are no limits Cancer, at least not for you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will accomplish more over the next few days than you have done over the past few months. Be open to new opportunities and be open to people who make it clear they want to get close to you. There’s something very special about you now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

No matter how much upheaval there is in the world at the moment you are determined to stay calm. You understand that the more other people run around like headless chickens the more opportunities will be available for switched on individuals like you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It’s time to stop thinking about making those big changes in your life and actually get on with them. The approaching new moon will encourage you on every level – physically, mentally and emotionally – to transform your existence in ways that surprise a few people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Some extraordinary ideas have wormed their way into your head of late and no doubt you are wondering if they can be made to work or if it’s all just wishful thinking. They can be made to work if you truly, deeply, madly want them to work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something you have wanted for months, maybe even years, will be offered to you on a plate over the next few days and you must not hesitate to accept it. Is there a catch? No there is not. The universe wants you to enjoy life to the full.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your reputation as someone who can be relied on to do a good job is important to you, and over the next few days you will get the chance to enhance it. Don’t hesitate to question the actions of people in positions of power – they’re not infallible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The next few days could be very special, especially if you are the kind of Aquarius who is not afraid to take chances. You don’t have to be reckless but you do have to trust yourself enough to make the kind of changes others prefer to avoid.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something you recently put out of your mind in the hope that you would be able to forget about it will invade your thoughts again over the next few days. This time you must confront the issue and work it out. It’s really not such a big deal.

