IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The keyword for Scorpio is passion and over the coming year one issue you are particularly enthusiastic about will take up a great deal of your time. Save some of yourself for friends and loved ones though. Ultimately, it’s people who count the most.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t keep looking over your shoulder as if an unseen enemy is about to jump out at you. The sun in one of the more secretive areas of your chart is making you more nervous than you need to be. Act as if it’s all good, and it will be.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The way people come on to you over the next few days will give you a clue as to what they are thinking and, more importantly, how much their thinking is clouded by their feelings. It’s up to you to keep a clear head and keep things moving forward.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Make sure you get plenty of rest over the next few days because what happens around the time of Thursday’s new moon is sure to test you, physically, mentally and maybe emotionally too. Even a Gemini can’t buzz around 24/7 without wearing themselves out.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

One of the most active times of the year is now underway and it is of the utmost importance that you keep the momentum going. Anyone who tries to slow you down or knock you off course must be dealt with harshly. Be true only to your ambitions.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Give partners and loved ones your full and undivided attention over the week to come. There may be all sorts of exciting things going on in the world but your No. 1 priority is to make sure your nearest and dearest have everything they need.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is no point telling you to keep your opinions to yourself, because you won’t. The approaching new moon will give your passions a stir and you won’t be shy about letting others know where they are going wrong. If they are smart they will listen to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Mercury in your sign at odds with Pluto early in the week could bring a simmering power struggle to the boil, so be ready to mop up the mess! It won’t be so bad though if you can show enough self-control not to react to someone’s’ negative comments.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

No doubt you are eager to get started on something new and exciting but the best time to set off is on Thursday when the moon is new in your sign. Before then, keep thinking and keep planning, and get ready for the big day – YOUR big day!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If there is an issue that needs to be thrashed out with a loved one or a friend then bring the topic to their attention as soon as the new week begins. If you leave it any longer they won’t be in the mood to interact on a co-operative level.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You seem to be having doubts about a project that just a few days ago you thought was the best thing since sliced bread. Why? Whatever the reason, stick with it over the next few days and by the end of the week you’ll believe in it again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in and around the area of your chart that governs your professional standing will inspire you to aim higher over the coming week, not least because you now genuinely believe that you can make a difference in the world – and you can.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The good times are here to stay, so stop worrying what other people might be up to and do more of the things that bring you so much personal enjoyment. Life is as good as you want it to be, so never stop loving and never stop laughing.

