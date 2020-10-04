Your lookahead horoscope: October 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you have been toying with the idea of turning your life upside down and starting again from scratch in certain areas then now is the time to just do it. Evolution is mostly better than revolution but sometimes massive changes really do need to be made.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your luck is changing, and for the better. Most importantly, people who have stood in your way before will now clear a path for you and encourage you to express yourself. Don’t doubt their good intentions, they really do want to see you succeed.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is no point panicking about a situation that you can in no way influence or control. Resign yourself to the fact that you will have to go along for the ride, and find ways to enjoy it. Maybe it won’t be as tedious or traumatic as you fear.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to be too overbearing when dealing with people on a professional level. Yes, it may annoy you that you have to spell everything out to them in simple language, but not everyone has the ability to grasp a situation as quickly as you. Make allowances.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The area where you have been held back the most in recent months is the area where you will now make the most progress. It’s as if a dam has burst and the water is now flooding through. Throw yourself into it and let it carry you upstream.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have always been the sort to focus on the bigger picture, and that’s good, but the downside is you sometimes neglect to take notice of the kind of details that can hold you back. Don’t make that mistake this week. Big things have small beginnings.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have a choice to make: You can either adapt to changing circumstances or you can resist and hope you are strong enough to keep things as they are. The first option is by far the most sensible. Go with the flow – and enjoy where it takes you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t worry if you find yourself in a spot of bother this week because your guardian angel will come to your rescue. It would be far better, of course, if you didn’t take the kind of silly risks that got you into this position in the first place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not care too much about how other people see you but the planets indicate it will be in your interests this week to put your best foot forward and make a good impression. Someone important is watching you closely. Make sure they like what they see.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your confidence may be high at the moment but don’t get so carried away with your own brilliance that you make the sort of silly mistake that loses you money. Just because you’ve got away with it in the past does not guarantee it will happen again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Keep your cool no matter how provocative certain people may be. Your rivals know that the only way they are going to beat you is if you let your emotions get the better of you, which is why they are trying to stir things up. Don’t fall for it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The most important thing now is that you don’t believe what others tell you without checking the facts for yourself. Even someone who has never let you down before could have got the wrong end of the stick. They’re not perfect, and neither are you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You can never have too many friends but you cannot possibly please all of your friends all of the time. The more demands others make on you this week the more you need to impress on them that they don’t own you. Even friendship has its limits.

