HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday will awaken you to the fact that the only person who can make your life exciting and fulfilling is you. Trust your instincts this year and don’t let anyone, not even those you love, hold you back. Your potential is unlimited.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A partnership that has been a bit strained in recent weeks will improve considerably over the next few days. The full moon will bring matters to a head and convince both sides to find a compromise solution. You will soon be best buddies again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you’ve had your fill of taking orders from people whose abilities don’t match your own then do something about it. You may not want to cause a scene but if you don’t make a noise they will go on getting the rewards that should have been yours.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Today’s full moon will blow away the bad feelings that have damaged a creative endeavour and make it easy to work with other people again. The coming week will see you at the peak of your powers and all things will be possible once more.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to accept there are some things you will never change, and once you have done that you can focus on the things you can change that are much more important. It’s time to stop wasting time and energy on issues that don’t really matter.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be finding it hard to keep things civil but don’t worry about it because over the next few days there will be a number of opportunities to resolve your differences with family and friends. Everyone knows you have strong opinions, it’s no big deal.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The most important cosmic activity this week will take place in the financial area of your chart, so you need to stay sharp and make sure you don’t get ripped off by people who are not as honest as you. Watch your back and your bank balance.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will enjoy doing the opposite of what most people expect of you this week and with so much cosmic activity working in your favour you are sure to get away with it. Make the most of this very special time, because it won’t last forever.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not be able to change the things you want to change right now but you can look ahead to when the planets move in your favour again and the red light turns to green. The more you plan now the more successful you will be later on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you want to get things done over the next week or so you must join forces with people whose ambitions complement your own. You may be independent by nature but the rewards for teamwork will vastly outweigh the pleasures of going it alone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Decide what objective you most want to reach over the next few days, then go after it with energy and enthusiasm. The disappointments of the past are of no importance – the only thing that matters is your own self-belief. Others will believe in you too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may want to settle a score of some kind this week but is it really worth the effort? No it is not. Channel all your mental, emotional and physical energy into creative and artistic activities. Your inevitable success will be the sweetest revenge.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Cosmic activity in the wealth area of your chart urges you to focus on your long-term financial ambitions. You may not care too much about money but the more of the stuff you make now the more options you will have in the future.

