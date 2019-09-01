Your lookahead horoscope: September 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Ideas will come thick and fast over the coming year but to make the most of them you will need some input from people whose experience far outranks your own. Your ideas may be brilliant but to make them work will require working with others.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to sit around waiting for other people to make decisions for you this week. Even if you are not sure what course you should be taking the onus is still on you to make the first move – and once you are moving the way ahead will become clear.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your rational mind may be working super fast at the moment but you still need to pay attention to what your instincts are telling you. According to the planets someone is desperate for you to recognize their fears and give them some emotional guidance.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try something new and exciting over the next few days. Don’t listen to those who say you should be holding back until you can work out what is going on – with Mercury, your ruler, on such fine form now it’s up to you to set the agenda.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in the communications area of your chart suggests that your way with words will open just about any door this week. What you find behind one of those doors may shock you to the core, but it’s preferable to living in ignorance.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more friends and family members tell you not to take a certain course of action the more determined you will be to take it. It could go right for you, or it could go wrong, but either way you are determined to follow your heart.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your confidence in your own abilities is so ridiculously high now that you may be tempted to do something that you would never have dreamed of doing before. Go for it. The planets warn if you don’t take this opportunity you will always regret it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A positive link between Venus, your ruler, and Saturn, planet of stability, should help to put your mind at rest about a friend or family member you have been getting increasingly agitated about. The last thing they need is for you to worry.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will come up with solutions to problems before other people even recognize that the problems exist, which naturally gives you a very big advantage in discussions and making deals. Financially, at least, you will come out on top this week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will find just the right words to express yourself this week, making it easy to connect with people whose attitude towards you in recent days and weeks may have seemed a bit emotionally distant. You could find they think the same way about you.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Be as forceful and as demanding as you like this week, because those around you, both at home and at work, will be expecting you to take the lead. Also, use your organizational skills to maximum effect. Your powers are now at a peak.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What happens next may compel you to take a different course, so be ready in mind and body to move at a moment’s notice. It may be annoying that you are not in control of events but the universe knows what you need and is about to deliver.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You don’t need to justify your actions to other people. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign of Virgo means you have to accept that your room for maneuver is limited but what you do manage to get done will show the world you mean business.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com