HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your creative potential is unlimited and you can take huge strides in your career over the coming 12 months if you apply yourself forcefully. So what are you waiting for? Stop thinking about what you will do tomorrow and start doing it today!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is a danger over the coming week that you could let yourself be influenced by ideas and opinions that are doubtful at best and dangerous at worst. You dislike gullibility when you see it in other people, so learn to dislike it in yourself as well.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be inclined to sit back and watch the world go by while not worrying about a single, solitary thing. Somehow you know that whatever it is you want from life the universe will fetch it for you. Make the most of it while you can.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The need to do something drastic, something that reminds the world that you are still a force to be reckoned with, will be uppermost in your thinking this week. Just don’t go too far and say things that you may not be able to unsay later on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your sense of adventure is such that you will try anything once this week – which may come as a shock to people who thought they knew you well. Anything that expands your horizons or brings new experiences is sure to be good for you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What takes place over the next few days may not be to your liking but if you pretend it’s a fun event you may get some enjoyment out of it. Come the new moon on the 15th you may even discover it’s made you some money as well.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will receive something worth having over the next few days but you will also have to give up something you have become attached to. On balance it’s more than a fair swap, so don’t try to hold on to what is no longer good for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to ask yourself how much you can rely on the people you work alongside. If you have any doubts as to their loyalty this week you may have no choice but to keep them at arm’s length while you do your own thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Why are people who were so obstructive just a few days ago now falling over themselves to do you favours? Yes, of course, their behavior is suspicious but the planets suggest you have nothing to worry about – they really are on your side.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The message of the stars for the coming week Sag is that you are more likely to move up professionally if you think of those you work with as equals rather than as amateurs who don’t share your drive and ambition. Allow them to impress you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Stay focused on what is important this week and blank out of your mind anything that might be a harmful distraction. That applies to people as well as things: you are under no obligation to suffer fools who do nothing but waste your time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Matters related to business, property and investments are under good stars at the moment but there is still a danger that you will think you are richer than you are and splash out on things you can’t really afford. Leave those luxury goods on the shelf.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Focus on areas where your needs and other people’s needs are pretty much the same, as that is where you can make the most progress this week. Also, make a genuine attempt to see everyone, even strangers, as would-be friends, not enemies.

