Virgo.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Uranus link on your birthday this year will do wonders for the more adventurous side of your nature. Don’t let anyone, no matter how well intentioned, persuade you that your dreams can’t be reached. There are no limits.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you are determined to take a risk of some kind then now is the time. Uranus, planet of surprises, will encourage you to believe that you can get away with most things, and maybe you can, but don’t start believing you can get away with everything.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will deliberately go against what other people want you to do this week and will get a kick from the sour looks on their faces. However, the more you enjoy yourself at their expense now the more they will want to get their own back later on!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may surprise yourself over the next few days and do something that most of the time you would not even dare to attempt. Not only will you make a success of it but people in positions of power will be impressed by your courage. Go for it!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Do what you know will make you happy this week, not what you think will make other people happy. It may make you unpopular with those who were hoping to benefit from your assistance but that’s too bad – it’s time they looked out for themselves.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun’s link with Uranus will inspire you to do something out of the ordinary this week, but you also need to be aware that Saturn, planet of restriction, is strong in your chart too. Weigh up the pros and cons before making your move.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s time to let your hair down and do something you’ve long dreamed of but never quite had the courage to go for. You will shock a few people over the next few days, but more importantly you will shock yourself, in a very good way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t worry too much if not everything is going right for you at the moment because you are coming to the end of your personal solar year and in a matter of weeks your luck will improve in leaps and bounds. And so will your mood.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to be more adventurous, especially where friendships and group activities are concerned. If you want to get in other people’s good books this week the best way will be to do something exciting and inspirational. Remind them why you are special.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Go your own way and do your own thing over the next few days but don’t expect much support from partners and loved ones. The planets indicate you are very much on your own at the moment, but at least no one will be holding you back.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The early part of the week will see you at your adventurous best but as Saturn, your ruler, is moving retrograde at the moment you run the risk of making decisions that come back to bite you towards the end of the year. Think carefully before you act.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will give freely of your time and energy this week but don’t give so much that you end up with nothing left for yourself. Some people are deliberately lazy and will happily let you do it all if they think they can get away with it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will be in for a few surprises over the next few days but most of them will be to your liking. Even so, you must act quickly if an opportunity to improve your professional or financial situation arises. It won’t be available for long.

