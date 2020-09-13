Your lookahead horoscope: September 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Creative activities are under excellent stars on your birthday, so set your sights high for the coming 12 months then aim to go higher still. A little bit of effort will yield the kind of results you did not think possible – so think what a serious effort might do!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Now that Jupiter has ended its retrograde phase you will start to feel more confident about your prospects, both for life in general and for your career in particular. A more relaxed attitude (don’t get so worked up about minor things!) will work in your favour.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something you hear from a friend or family member may cause you a certain amount of anxiety this week but it’s really not that important so don’t let it get out of hand. Begin the new week with a song in your heart and success in your sights.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If someone gives you a hard time don’t automatically react by giving them a hard time in return. The best way to tackle the situation is by defusing it, and the best way to do that is by pretending their actions don’t worry you in the slightest.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t worry if you find yourself in a minority of one this week, because no matter how strongly others may disagree with your views you are far closer to the truth than they are. Look at reality as it is, not as others might wish it to be.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cheer yourself up this week by doing something purely for fun. You don’t have to have a goal for everything you do in life – sometimes it’s best to just let fate take its course – and the fewer goals you have now the better it will be for your mental health.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

How quickly you react to events over the next few days will to a large extent determine whether you see those events as positive or negative. Don’t wait for other people to take the initiative – have the confidence to take it yourself. Lead the way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There have been times of late when it felt as if you were no longer master of your own fate, but that should change over the next few days as negative influences begin to fade and you find your confidence again. Next time, don’t lose it so easily.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will learn something to your advantage this week and if you are smart you will file the information away until the time comes when you get the chance to use it to maximum effect. Don’t discuss what you know with anyone, not even your closest friends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Cosmic activity in the most materialistic area of your chart encourages you to get more of the good things in life, and with luck planet Jupiter moving in your favour again that won’t be a problem at all. But remember: It’s not all about dollars and cents.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Either start something new this week or restart a project you put on hold earlier in the year. Just because it did not work out for you then does not mean it won’t work out for you now. You may in fact be surprised by how smoothly it goes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you want to explain your position to others then you really must have a clear idea of what you are doing yourself. If you are too vague in your aims then it should come as no surprise if friends and family are confused. Get your act together.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If a friend or loved one is in need of assistance then offer it to them, but don’t impose yourself without permission. Chances are they are too proud to admit they cannot handle things themselves and will jump at the chance of you helping them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com