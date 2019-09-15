Your lookahead horoscope: September 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Some things you care deeply about and other things you could not care less about, but over the next 12 months the dividing line between them will at times get a bit blurred. Could it be that your outlook is changing? Yes it could, and for the better.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have been deeply involved in details of late and it’s all got a bit too tedious. The good news is that now the planets are moving in your favour again you can widen your horizons and, ultimately, spread your wings again. Soon you’ll be flying.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

For some strange reason not everyone seems convinced that your ideas are as brilliant as you think they are, but there is no need to worry about it. Of course, if your ideas really are that good you should be doing something with them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As Mercury, your ruler, moves into the most dynamic area of your chart you can start making plans – and the bigger they are the better. Your love life should soon take a turn for the better too. Something to look forward to!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something you expected to happen has not taken place and you need to work out why. Most likely it’s because you made an assumption that was not supported by the facts. Next time, do your homework first rather than after the (non-existent) event.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

No matter how worrying your money situation has been in recent weeks it will start to improve over the next few days. However, that is not – repeat, not – an invitation to go on another spree. Learn from your mistakes or you will surely repeat them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your confidence has known no limits in recent weeks but now that the planets are moving away from your sign you must recognize that confidence alone will not be enough. Great ideas require great efforts to make them come true. Start making those efforts now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A lot of things in your life seem a bit topsy-turvy at the moment but as from this weekend the world will start to right itself and soon you will be in control of events rather than events being in control of you. A more positive phase is beginning.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Get past the idea that you need to prove yourself by being better than everyone else. You were born with a unique set of talents and it is those talents you must use to get ahead in the world. Don’t aim to be No. 1 though, just be yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may feel threatened by some of the things that are going on around you but come the early part of the week you will begin to understand that they are for your own benefit. Change may not be comfortable but, ultimately, it will be good.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must resist the temptation to shut yourself away from the world. It may seem like the best course of action now but in a matter of days you will be in a much more positive frame of mind and eager to get involved with like-minded people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your financial situation may not be as pretty as you would like it to be but neither is it as ugly as you seem to have convinced yourself it is. Either way you will soon get opportunities to improve your cash flow. Be ready for them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Too often of late you have felt compelled to do what other people wanted you to do rather than what you wanted to do. That is beginning to change and in a matter of days you will be calling the shots again – or at least the ones that matter.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com