Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There may be a tendency over the coming year to waste time and energy on situations that are not worth the trouble. Promise yourself here and now that you will strive to stay focused on what really matters – your love life and your career.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something you have been working on for a very long time will begin to bear fruit over the next few days. Don’t listen to those who say it was not worth all the effort you put into it, because they are simply jealous of your success.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you lose out in one area over the coming week you will make up for it in other areas, so don’t feel bad if you have to give ground because you will be gaining a lot more ground later on. You are still well ahead of the game.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The urge to get involved in a friend’s problems may be strong but you must resist. Even if you think you know what needs to be done your advice will not be appreciated, so keep your distance and let them sort it out for themselves.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The fact that you don’t much like a certain person is of no importance – what matters is that you will need to work alongside them for the benefit of both of you. Sometimes opposites can make a pretty good team and that could be the case now.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your career and your private life are pulling you in two very different directions at the moment and you need to find ways to bring them together. You can quite easily make room for both in your life, IF you stop wasting time on nonessential matters.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A sacrifice of some kind will have to be made this week but your big heart is ready to put other people first while you put your own needs on hold for a while. You may also be called on to advise a friend who has lost their way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be willing to give a friend a helping hand over the next few days but you must also make it clear to them that you are not going to bail them out of trouble each and every time. They have made far too many errors of late.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t get suspicious just because a loved one is reluctant to tell you too many details about what they are doing. If you are smart you won’t ask any questions and will just get on with your life. They’ll let you in on the secret soon enough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

By all means get out into the world and enjoy yourself this week – there could be a new love interest on the horizon – but don’t forget you have duties to attend to as well. Try not to leave what others expect of you to the very last moment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you play by the rules over the next few days you will accomplish more than those rivals who seem to believe they can cut corners and go unpunished. The universe will catch up with them sooner or later, so don’t worry if they pull ahead temporarily.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more friends and colleagues sing your praises over the coming week the more you will doubt their motives, but the simple fact is they mean what they say. Why is it so hard to believe that some people have a genuinely high opinion of you?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your devotion to duty has not gone unnoticed and the more sacrifices you make on the work front this week the more people in positions of authority will reward you, maybe not immediately but certainly before the end of the year

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com