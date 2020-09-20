Your lookahead horoscope: September 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What do you expect to accomplish over the coming 12 months? If you are a typical Virgo you may have a long list of plans, and that’s good. But don’t forget that quality is better than quantity. Focus on your top three plans and forget about the rest.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With Mars, your ruling planet, moving through your own sign at the moment you are in no mood to take orders from anyone. But try not to be too abrasive in your attitude. You don’t have to turn each and every situation into a confrontation.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Why are you tormenting yourself with needless anxieties? Whatever the reason you need to get over it quickly because the early days of this week will bring challenges both at home and at work that demand focus and self-belief. Worry less and do more.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you have to point out to someone where they have been going wrong at least do so in a way that does not destroy their confidence. You can be a little sharp at times and you need to recognize that not everyone is as robust as you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A puzzle that has been annoying you for ages can now be solved, simply by shifting the way you look at it. No doubt you will kick yourself mentally for not having worked it out sooner but don’t be too self-critical – riddles are not your strong point.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something you have desired for a long time will be given to you with no questions asked over the next few days and no doubt you will wonder what the catch is. But why should there be one? Maybe it’s just that your luck is changing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be reluctant to take advice from a friend or relative because it means you would have to admit being on the wrong track for weeks if not months. Don’t be so sensitive. Even a Virgo loses the plot occasionally. Be thankful you’ve found it again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may want to achieve something special but as the sun is coming to the end of its journey through the most sensitive area of your chart you must go easy on yourself. When the sun enters your sign on Tuesday you’ll get your chance to shine.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

No matter how carefully you have planned what you want to be doing over the next few days something will happen that throws everything into confusion. A better approach would be to take life as it comes and trust that the universe will guide you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you can be open-minded about what certain people are up to you may find they confide in you more. However, if you suspect that it might be better not to know their secrets you must let them know, but in a non-judgmental way of course.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The only thing that has been holding you back of late is a quite irrational fear of the unknown. So if a friend or loved one suggests you go some place new or do something different this week don’t waste time thinking about it – act swiftly and boldly.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A part of you can sense that a new chapter is about to begin, and it’s going to be a good one, but first you need to get certain matters in order. Foremost among those is your financial situation. In a nutshell: Spend less and save more.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be reluctant to help someone who comes to you for assistance this week – not least because you have helped them in the past and despaired as they wasted the opportunities you gave them – but don’t harden your heart. This time they may surprise you.

