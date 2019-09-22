Your lookahead horoscope: September 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Saturn link on your birthday means you need to stick rigidly to the facts over the coming year. Wishful thinking of any sort will lead you away from the path you should be on, so be tough with yourself and get important things done.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may want to believe what someone tells you this week but the planets warn you cannot afford to. Just because they sound as if they know what they are talking about doesn’t mean they do. Most likely they are making it up as they go along.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will find it hard to make up your mind whether to take up an offer that will mean more money but also more work. Put the matter on hold for a day or two and don’t worry that you may lose out for not being decisive – you won’t.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you push yourself hard over the next few days you will make more progress than you thought was possible. You may not get much in the way of public recognition for your efforts but that won’t worry you at all. You’re doing it for you, not for them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t waste your time and energy on people you don’t respect. You have more talent in your little finger than most people have in their entire body and it is essential that you use it in positive ways – which means avoiding negative people.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Creative activities are under excellent stars at the moment and if you can find ways to combine something of an artistic nature with your professional duties you could be on to a very good thing. Remember, if it’s not fun then it’s not worth doing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may at times wonder why fate has singled you out for so much good fortune but don’t waste too much time thinking about it because the planets are on the move again and you need to make the most of what is good right here and right now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you are not feeling lucky Libra there must be something wrong with you! With the sun about to join Venus, your ruler, in your sign this should be one of the best times of the year. Positive thoughts and feelings will lead to amazing good fortune.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have just about had your fill of someone who has let you down several times in recent weeks and the only option left open to you is to cut them out of your life completely. It’s not a backward step – you will be better off without them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Be warned that if you make a decision about something important this week you may have to go back on it later on. A difficult Mercury-Saturn link suggests that the information you are acting on may be distorted or incomplete – or simply wrong.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Avoid getting involved in other people’s battles over the next few days because whatever side you end up fighting on it is destined to lose. Adopt a pose of strict neutrality, even if it means risking a friendship that means a lot to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Suddenly you are cheerful again. What brought on this welcome change of mood? Most likely it’s because Venus and Mercury are moving through one of the very best areas of your chart. There will be even more good cheer when the sun joins them there tomorrow.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Focus on what you are good at and forget about everything else. Some people may say you are selfish for ignoring what is going on in the world around you but from your point of view they are stupid for worrying about it so much.

