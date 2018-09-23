Your lookahead horoscope: September 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Forget about what has gone before – the only thing that ever matters is what comes next. If you have some idea of what direction you want to be moving in that’s great, just go for it. If not, don’t worry, your intuition will guide you, so listen to it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will succeed in making a good impression on people today and into next week. The easy way you speak and the confident way you act means they trust you automatically. Take advantage of the situation to move up socially and professionally.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may give the impression that you don’t have a care in the world but in fact certain issues worry you deeply. The sun’s change of signs today will help you to get serious about your work and your place in the world. It’s about time.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Forget any ideas about keeping a low profile now because cosmic activity in one of the most dynamic areas of your chart means all eyes will be on you. Put on a show and let everyone see you are a force to be reckoned with.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more you make sacrifices now the more you will move ahead in leaps and bounds later on. Don’t be surprised if someone in a position of power makes you an offer you find hard to refuse. It could be the big one you’ve been waiting for.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Do you push yourself harder or do you take things easy? There is no simple answer but if you listen to the messages your body is sending you today then it should be clear if you will have the strength and stamina to go the distance.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun has now left your sign and the power that it gave you, while still there, won’t be quite as obvious as it was before. Your main task now is to consolidate what you gained in recent weeks. It’s not about getting more, it’s about doing better.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This is potentially one of the best times of the year for you as both the sun and Mercury are now in your sign. What does that mean in plain and simple language? It means you know what you want and you have every intention of getting it!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Not even a Scorpio can be good at everything in life, so don’t expect too much of yourself. Everyone has a talent, a special gift they were born with, and your task now is to identify yours and use it to change the world for the better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Even if you are one of those rare Sags who prefers not to take chances you will throw caution to the wind this week. Success is highly likely but the extent of that success will depend on how willing you are to work with other people. Be a team player.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart means you will be super serious about your work and your professional position this coming week. That’s great, but don’t forget you have personal responsibilities too. Always make time for loved ones.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you can get the balance right between thought and action then the next three or four weeks should be truly marvelous. Take the lead and make things happen and be generous with those who look up to you because of your experience and success.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Why are you suddenly so anxious about life? Whatever the reason you need to get over it quickly because there is work to be done, work that only you are capable of doing the right way. Recognize that your fears are mostly illusions.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com