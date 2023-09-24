Open this photo in gallery: LibraiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t waste your time wishing that you knew 10 or 20 years ago what you know now – that knowledge can still be put to good use whatever your current age may be. Aim to make your mark on the world this year – and make sure it’s a good one.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Relationships are under favourable stars now, so this would be the perfect time to reach out to that special person and remind them just how much you appreciate what they bring into your life. If you are single, a new love affair could be on the horizon.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make a list of all the things you need to do over the week ahead and then work your way through them one by one. If you get stuck on a particular item though just skip it and move on to the next. Momentum is the key to success.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The cosmic picture is hugely encouraging for you now and both creatively and romantically you are on the cusp of a wonderfully positive period. If there was ever a time that your dreams were about to come true that time is now!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This is one of those occasions when it might be preferable to let partners and work colleagues get their own way rather than insist that they follow your orders. The more freedom you allow them now the more freedom they will let you have later on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone you meet out there in the big wide world will inspire you to do more and do better. Watching them succeed with only half the creative skills that you possess will make it clear how much more is possible if you give life your all.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A money matter needs to be dealt with urgently and now the sun is moving through the main financial area of your chart you won’t be afraid to make those tough choices you previously worked so hard to avoid. Instead, start working toward your first million.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Aim for nothing less than the big time over the next few days. The stars are aligned very much in your favour and almost anything you turn your hand to will be a success, so aim high and don’t stop striving until you are top of the bill.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your nerves may be a bit frazzled at the moment but seeing as how many crises you’ve had to deal with of late that should be no surprise. The important point is that you are still on the move and drawing closer to your dreams. So keep going.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

At some point this week you will be required to choose between helping a friend and helping yourself to something you have coveted for quite some time. Do the right thing and assist your buddy. That precious something will still be there for you later on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Because yours is such an ambitious sign you sometimes worry that you are moving too slowly and that your rivals may pull ahead of you. Stop fretting. You are so far ahead of the field now that you could take a month off and still be the winner.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Trust your inner voice over the next few days and doggedly, even stubbornly, follow what it instructs you to do. Others may say you are mad but on this occasion a touch of madness could be a good thing if it prompts you to try something new.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to get to grips with your financial situation and the first step must be to make an honest assessment of what you own, what you owe and how much money will be coming in over the next few months. Only then can you plan for the future.

