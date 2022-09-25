Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday will encourage you to do something extraordinary this year, something that will get you noticed. Whatever that something may be you can and you must give it 100 per cent each and every day. Don’t just be good, be the best!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will be on the lookout for new experiences this week and if you don’t find them in one location you will quickly move on to another. You are not the sort of person who is happy to remain in a boring and predictable situation for long.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Go all out for success over the next few days, but keep in mind that bending rules and cutting corners is unlikely to meet with everyone’s approval. Expect a bit of a backlash over some of the choices you make. Will you care? Probably not.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Being an open-minded sort of person you won’t be fazed by some of the strange things that take place this week. However, if it gets to the point that other people are intruding on your personal space you must insist they keep their distance.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to cut through the confusion and get to the root of a problem that has been giving you sleepless nights. Trust what your instincts tell you this week and take immediate action, even if you are the only one with the guts to do so.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are in one of those moods where you are happy to take the kind of chances that scare the life out of most people. Jump right in and don’t worry how you are going to get out again if things go wrong, because almost certainly they won’t.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in the most materialistic area of your chart will remind you that no matter how high-minded you may be about your ecological footprint you still have to put food on the table. Make sure your own needs are taken care of first.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Anything can happen over the next few days, and most likely will. As the sun is moving through your sign you will welcome challenges and do whatever it takes to prove yourself. This is your time of year and you intend to make a lasting impression.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There are times when it is best to keep your feelings to yourself and this is one of them. No matter how outrageously others may behave it is not your place – at least not yet – to sort them out. Stay calm and keep your eye on events.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you are not in the mood to get your hands dirty then by all means back off and let others do the heavy lifting this week. You will know just what to say to get friends and loved ones to take care of the really difficult tasks.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you want to make a good impression on the work front now is the time to go for broke and show your employer what you are capable of. Don’t do too much too soon though or they may get worried you are after their job!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Inspiration will hit you again and again this week. Ideas will seem to pop into your head seemingly out of nowhere. They were always there, of course, buried deep, but now the cosmic timing is right to let them rise to the surface.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

No one wants to betray you or see you do badly. For some reason you appear to believe there are secret enemies waiting in the wings to pounce when you make a mistake. Well it’s not true – and even if it were true you won’t make a mistake!

