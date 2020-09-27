Your lookahead horoscope: September 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that you need to dig deeper into life’s mysteries and discover what your special purpose is supposed to be. Once you have discovered that purpose a whole new world of possibilities will open up before you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It may be inevitable that some of the people you live and work with will disagree with your plans, but what can they do about it? Nothing. You have never been one to care much what other people think, and it’s unlikely you’re going to change now.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you feel the need to give a friend or relative your support this week, then do so without waiting to be asked. Your ability to sense what other people need will help you to decide when to act and how to act – and they’ll thank you for it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Anyone who doubts you have what it takes to outthink and outsmart your rivals will most likely have to change their opinion at some point this week. Work out what your best course of action is going to be and then commit yourself to it 100 per cent.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As Mercury moves into your fellow water sign of Scorpio your mind will move up a gear and you will see with crystal clarity what needs to be done. Then, of course, you’ll need to find the courage to do it – but you’re halfway there already.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your aim now must be to persuade partners and relatives and loved ones to follow the advice you have given them. But it must be persuade – not force. If you try to coerce them in a new direction they may dig in their heels and refuse to budge.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As your ruling planet Mercury moves into one of the better areas of your chart you may be inclined to get verbal about your plans, but is that such a good idea? Being too secretive isn’t good but being too open could be even worse.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are strongly advised to let the tides of fortune carry you along over the next 24 hours, even if you have no idea where they may be taking you. Trust that the universe knows the direction that is best for you personally – and enjoy the journey.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to think seriously about who you are and what you are doing with your life. As mind planet Mercury moves into your sign a number of things that looked hazy before will now look pin-sharp, so there can be no excuses for getting it wrong.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is no point fighting a battle you know you can’t win. You may be the sort of person who never backs down but if you keep throwing yourself at a brick wall it’s you who will eventually fall over. It’s time to make a tactical retreat.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t try to force the pace. Allow matters to develop naturally, especially on the work front where things are changing so fast anyway that your efforts may look slow by comparison. The best course of action is to react to events, not make them happen yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If someone in a position of authority makes a suggestion you would be wise to listen to what they say, and wiser still to act on it. The fact is they can see the bigger picture while you can only see a smaller part of it. Trust their judgment.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may need to get your financial affairs in order but that does not mean you cannot have fun as well. Think about what excites you most and then find ways to indulge it. Life is not supposed to be serious all the time – it can be playful too.

