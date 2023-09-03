Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Over the coming 12 months a lot of people will be wanting to get close to you, for both personal and professional reasons. That might be flattering but don’t let it go to your head. Never forget that it’s your needs and desires that matter the most.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make sure you are on top of your game as the new week begins, because if others sense you are unsure of what you are doing they will try to make themselves look good at your expense. If you want to be a winner, self-belief is a must.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have been moving ahead at such a pace in recent weeks that you may not have realized how much it has taken out of you physically. The message of the stars for the week ahead is that you need to slow down before you break down!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It is not worth getting worked up about an issue that is of no real importance, at least not for you. If others want to scream and shout and make a scene that’s up to them but you are too smart to join in with that kind of nonsense.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Some of the people you have to deal with this week may seem a bit depressed but you must not allow their negativity to rub off on you. It’s unlikely you will be able to cheer them up but don’t let that stop you being cheerful yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The message of the stars for the week ahead is that you need to keep things simple, especially on the work front where employers and colleagues will appreciate your ability to do your job without making a big issue of it. They admire your professionalism.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have strong opinions about what’s going on in the world but if you are smart you will keep them to yourself. If you open your mouth without thinking over the next few days you could make an enemy of someone who should be a friend.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You won’t have to do something dramatic to get yourself noticed this week – on the contrary, just about everyone has got their eye on you already. Does that inspire you or worry you? There’s no need to be anxious, you’ll put on the best show ever.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If, in true Scorpio fashion, you have bottled up your feelings over the past few weeks then what happens next will bring them rushing to the surface. If they are positive feelings you will get a hugely encouraging response from those who love you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As your ruler Jupiter begins its retrograde phase you would be wise to delegate as much of your workload as possible to people who have more of a tolerance for the kind of drudgery that you despise. Save your mind and body for higher things.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Jupiter in the most dynamic area of your chart has inspired you to aim higher than ever before in recent weeks but now you need to accept that not every task you undertake is guaranteed to succeed. Everyone has limits – yes, even you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must not allow yourself to feel guilty about something that was not really your fault. Maybe you could have seen earlier what was about to occur but you were far from the only one looking in the wrong direction. Stuff happens, so live with it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A serene attitude is a must, especially if you are the sort of Pisces who tends to get worked up about issues that are beyond your control. Life is what it is and nothing you do or say is going to change it substantially. Let that thought free you.

