Virgo.

HOROSCOPE IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sharp uptick in your financial fortunes is possible over the next few months but a lot will depend on whether or not you believe you deserve it. Your thoughts will attract good fortune if they are positive but repel good fortune if they are negative. It’s your choice.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you allow yourself to get caught up with details this week you will lose sight of the bigger picture, which in turn could lead to you losing money. Stick to your long-term strategy and don’t get sidetracked by petty stuff that doesn’t matter.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you feel the need to prove yourself you will get the chance over the next few days. Venus, your ruler, moves into the most dynamic area of your chart on Monday, so matters of a creative and artistic nature will come easily to you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your home life will be under excellent stars this week, so if you need to heal rifts with loved ones then now is the time. Remember, it does not matter who is right and who is wrong, it matters only that you respect each other’s views.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You could find yourself questioning some of the beliefs you have built your life around this week and if that happens you must be brave and follow those questions wherever they lead you. The answers, when you find them, will be seriously eye-opening.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Money may not be everything but it is still important and over the next few weeks you will get several opportunities to improve your cash-flow situation. Promise yourself now that you will save at least 50 cents of every extra dollar you make.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Venus, planet of harmony, joins the sun in your birth sign this week, heralding the start of what should be one of the most satisfying times of the year. All those worries you’ve had about relationships and work? Forget them, they no longer matter.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make sure what you do this week is done primarily for your own benefit. That might sound selfish but if you get into the habit of helping other people you may never get out of it again. Your needs are important too, so be good to yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in the friendship area of your chart means all sorts of people will want to get close to you. That might sound nice but there is a danger you will be so much in demand that you have no time left for yourself. Don’t let that happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you want to get noticed by people in positions of power now is the time to do something out of the ordinary. Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart means employers and senior colleagues will look kindly on your efforts to impress.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Venus joins the sun in the sympathetic sign of Virgo this week, which will do wonders for your sense of adventure. You don’t have to head for the other side of the world but you do have to expand your horizons, physically, mentally and emotionally too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You could come into money this week and it could be a tidy sum. But even if cash does not fall from the skies you will have some really good ideas as to how you can improve your financial wellbeing. Don’t gamble, but do be bold.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The partnership area of your chart is looking good for the next two or three weeks, so start thinking about all the fun things you will be doing with loved ones and friends. Affairs of the heart are under especially good stars, so expect to be romanced!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com