Your lookahead horoscope: September 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Saturn link on your birthday will sharpen your mind to such a degree that no matter how complicated the subject you focus on you will understand it in an instant. But understanding is only the first step – how do you make that knowledge work for you?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Matters related to your work and career will be high on your agenda over the next few days but don’t use that as an excuse to avoid your personal responsibilities. Loved ones need someone to look up to and follow, and that someone has to be you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more you try to cheer up a friend or family member who is a bit down in the dumps the more depressed they seem to get. Maybe they are doing it on purpose. Maybe they like being the center of attention. Maybe you should leave them to it!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is a danger now that you could allow yourself to be sidetracked by matters that, while interesting, are of no real importance. Focus on your number one aim and forget about everything else for a while – it will all still be there for you tomorrow.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t retreat into your shell if you are getting the worst of an argument – come out fighting and refuse to let others get away with saying things about you that are simply not true. No one else is going to protect you, so stick up for yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you have any doubts about what you are doing you must ignore them and push on regardless. No matter what problems you may face over the next few days the planets will bring plenty of solutions, so keep the momentum going.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem to know what other people are going to want from you before they even open their mouths, which will give you time to think up excuses for not giving it to them. Learn to say “no” in ways that sound like you’re saying “yes”.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The next 24 to 48 hours is going to be of huge importance for your home life as Pluto, planet of transformation, disrupts things in ways that cannot be ignored. The most important thing to remember is that loved ones are on your side, as always.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try not to get angry if someone you work with seems determined to find fault with everything you do – the fault is more with them than it is with you. Laugh at their efforts to pin the blame on you – forgive but don’t forget.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There will be a lot of rushing here, there and everywhere over the coming week and you will need to consciously and deliberately take a break at regular intervals. Others can exhaust themselves if they wish but you know the importance of pacing yourself.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

An affair of the heart could come under the spotlight during the early part of the week and if a rift of some kind develops you must be honest about your feelings and your intentions. If they love you as much as you love them they will understand.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If your inner voice warns you not to ask questions you would be a fool to ignore it. There are things going on behind the scenes it would be better not to know about, so turn a blind eye to them. What you don’t know can’t hurt you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Friendships will be under promising stars as the new week begins but there is a danger that in your rush to make new acquaintances some of your old mates could feel left out. Make time for everyone who matters to you – which is just about everyone.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com