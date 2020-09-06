Your lookahead horoscope: September 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have your secrets like everyone else but you may find it hard to keep your desires to yourself over the coming year. Don’t worry that some people may think you are being fanciful or naive. One very special person will give you all the encouragement you need.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Is something you have poured no end of time and energy into still worth the effort? Only you can decide, but before you make that decision try looking ahead at the new commitments you will soon be taking on. Your resources are not unlimited.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You don’t need to make each and every decision yourself Taurus. Other people are involved in what you are doing and they should have a place in the decision-making process too. Yes, you can trust them. You’re all on the same team.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Life is good and getting better by the minute and with both Mercury, your ruler, and Venus, planet of values, moving in your favour now life could even be great. What is your highest ambition? What is your deepest desire? Make them come alive.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone you look up to may be critical of your work during the early part of the week, but there is no reason to feel crushed by it. They are criticizing your performance because they know you can do better – and so do you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your popularity will soar now that Venus is moving into your sign, and where affairs of the heart are concerned there will be no stopping you! Be aware, however, that not everyone who claims to adore you will be entirely honest about their feelings.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The changes now taking place in your world are no doubt unsettling, but they can be made to work in your favour. Try viewing change not as something to be avoided, but as something to be embraced. All change is good change from a higher perspective.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If a loved one does something nonsensical this week don’t make a big issue of it. With mind planet Mercury moving into your sign it could be that you are being a bit too logical, a bit too clinical in your thinking. What does your heart tell you?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t have to do all the legwork and take all the risks – there are plenty of people who benefit from your actions who can be called on to share the load. Their efforts may not be to the same high level as yours, but that’s to be expected.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

With Venus moving into your fellow fire sign of Leo you will not only be a lot more optimistic than you have been of late but you will transfer that feeling to other people as well. There will be an aura around you that others cannot resist.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Resist the temptation to make moral judgments about other people’s behaviour. Yes, it may be the case that someone you are close to has made decisions that are questionable, but since when have you been perfect? Making mistakes is part of the human condition.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You won’t have to try too hard to put your ideas across to other people this week. In fact you may find that the words you need just slip out with no conscious thought on your part. Hopefully you won’t say anything you might later regret!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Stop worrying about current events and spend some quality time with people who make you smile on a personal level. There’s not much you can do to change the world but there is plenty you can do to make your small part of the world a better place.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com