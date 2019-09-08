Your lookahead horoscope: September 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Jupiter link on your birthday will encourage you to think big but you also need to be aware of your limitations. If you get the balance right then the coming 12 months could see you taking great strides creatively, professionally and romantically too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to be aware that if you give in over a minor matter this week you will probably have to give in over something of more importance later on, simply because others will have come to expect it of you. Put your foot down and refuse to compromise.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must not allow other people to drag you down to their level. Just because so many others seem to have a negative attitude to what’s been going on of late does not mean you have to follow suit. Be upbeat this week, and every week from now on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If someone starts to tell you something interesting and then tries to change the subject that’s a sure sign you need to find out what has been going on. Yes, of course, they may be teasing you but more likely they have information you need to know.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Just because you enjoy a challenge does not mean you have to go looking for them. On the contrary, the planets indicate quite strongly that if you take things easy now then others will deal with the difficult stuff. Why get your hands dirty when you don’t have to?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to concern yourself with other people’s worries, because most of it is of no consequence at all. The more they claim the world is going to the dogs the more you should strive to be happy. Even if they are right, worrying yourself sick won’t help.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A positive attitude will go a long way this week, especially if you are the kind of Virgo who tends to see the bad in situations more than the good. This is still one of the best times of the year for you, so make an effort to enjoy it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may find it hard to put your feelings into words over the next few days but that’s okay. Those who know you well are aware that sometimes you get so knotted up inside that communication becomes difficult. You’ll find your voice again soon enough.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The moment someone, anyone, tries to poke their nose into your personal affairs you must make it abundantly clear that their input is not in the least bit welcome. Invite them to hold their breath until you ask for their assistance – which, of course, you never will.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not get as far with a task as you would like to this week but at least you will make a start. Also, what you do now, however small, will become the foundation for what you build later in the year, so take your time and do it right.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be rational by nature but not many people share your ability to look at situations unencumbered by emotions. So don’t be surprised if a perfectly reasonable statement on your part meets with howls of disapproval. Ignore the mob and carry on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You seem to have got yourself involved in a dispute that is really quite trivial and you need to find a way out before you get dragged in any deeper. If you can, don’t just offend one side, offend them both – then no one will want you to stay.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t waste time looking back and wishing that things had been different because the simple fact is you are where you are and nothing will change that. Yesterday is dead and gone but what you do today can bring tomorrow alive – so do it well.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com