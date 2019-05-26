Your lookahead horoscope:

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your birthday chart indicates this is make or break time for you. Will you live up to the potential you have shown? Or will you take the easy path and let life dictate events to you? It’s your decision – and now is the time to make it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Be wary of anyone in a position of authority who tries to persuade you to do something you know to be wrong. Just because they have more power than you does not mean you have to do as they say. Have the strength to say “no” – and mean it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you need to get away from your current environment then just get up and go. You don’t have to give any explanations or excuses, you just need the courage to follow your instincts and do what you know is the best thing for you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be so excited by a new idea or project that you rush it and make a silly mistake. Take your time and get it right. If it is good today it will still be good tomorrow. Speed is not something that should come into your calculations.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone who resents your success will make life difficult for you this week, but that’s okay. You know there is precious little they can do to actually stop you, so refuse to get angry and just carry on as you are. And they will resent you even more!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t listen to those who say you are not working as hard as you should be, or that you could be doing more, because they are wrong. The only thing that matters is that you feel comfortable with what you are doing – and you are doing enough!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun in Gemini at this time of year tends to bring challenges of a work-related nature and you will certainly need to raise your game over the coming few weeks. But don’t get obsessive about it. Just do your best – it is all the universe expects of you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in the most adventurous area of your chart means that changes of all kinds are good for you now, so follow your heart and don’t listen to those who say you should be a bit more cautious. They could hardly be more wrong.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you don’t stick up for yourself this week then no one else will either. It’s not enough just to ignore your critics, on this occasion at least you have to answer them, and that means turning the tables and pointing out their faults and failings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Be careful what you allow to pass your lips this week because words can harm as well as heal and the planets warn you may be a bit too ruthless in your comments. If you want people to be better you must build them up, not tear them down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t be upset if you have to give up something you have grown attached to this week – it is just the universe’s way of saying you don’t need it any more. A week or so from now you will realize it was actually holding you back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don't have to do anything special, not with so much positive cosmic energy working in your favor at the moment – just take life as it comes and expect to receive good things each every day. Your expectation will make it a reality.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not have a lot of enthusiasm for what you are currently working on but work on it anyway and try to find ways to improve the experience. Be creative and let your imagination guide you – a bit of effort could even make it fun.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com