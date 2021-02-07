Your lookahed horoscope: February 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What occurs over the next 12 months will remind you just how lucky you are compared to some people. Make use of the good things that come our way – of which there will be plenty – and ignore the few things that are not so favourable.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t waste time trying to hide your feelings because everyone can see you have been getting a bit emotional of late. You need to be open and honest about it because only when you are upfront with friends and colleagues will they be willing to assist you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Venus, your ruler, is at odds with changes planet Uranus, so don’t expect things to work out as planned over the next 24 hours. Bear in mind, too, that your differences with friends and family members are really not that important. Smile and move beyond them.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be in the right frame of mind to do something new and exciting but it’s important that you get the timing right and the planets warn this may not be the best time to push ahead too aggressively. Stick with small steps for the time being.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What you own and earn is, of course, important but how you relate to other people is what you should be focusing on now. Above all, don’t let financial matters come between you and the people you love. It’s a mix that rarely ends well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Venus in your opposite sign helps you to get along with all sorts of people but other influences warn you need to be a touch suspicious when dealing with authority figures. Be especially wary of senior colleagues who praise you to the skies. Can you trust them? Not really.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be a worker by nature but sometimes you need to step back from what you do on a daily basis and just relax. Give yourself permission to sit quietly and read a book or a magazine for a while, or even just watch a movie.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make sure you do what is good for yourself, rather than what is good for other people. You are the kind of person who always puts friends and family first, and while that may be admirable it could wear you down physically and emotionally this week.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone you thought did not like you very much will take a shine to you this week and suddenly you will be pretty good friends. Be careful though. Even if their intentions are pure you are still very different personality-wise, so it might not go smoothly indefinitely.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s unlikely you will want to stay in one place for any length of time this week, but you may have no choice in the matter. If circumstances force you to deal with what is directly in front of you then do so and make an excellent job of it.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may find yourself attracted to someone who is not your type at all. There is no reason why you should not be friends, even partners, but don’t think it will develop into a relationship for the ages. It may not even last until the end of the month.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Venus in your sign encourages you to be loving and forgiving, even with people who do not display those attributes themselves. Their words and actions though are of no importance at all. What matters is that you behave in ways that reflect your highest self.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not be much in the mood for work this week and that’s okay. In fact it’s probably a good sign in that you need to ease off a bit so you can recharge your physical, mental and emotional batteries. Work is never as important as your overall wellbeing.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com