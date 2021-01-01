ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The solar and lunar eclipses that take place in April and May, then again in October and November, cut across the wealth angles of your chart, so what you own and earn will be of major importance this year. If you can combine vision and ambition with sheer hard work there is no doubt that you will not only make a fortune financially but make a name for yourself professionally, too. Don’t neglect those you are close to emotionally though. Remind friends and loved ones, with regular displays of affection, that your efforts are for their benefit, too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Jupiter in the friendship area of your chart until May will bring new people into your social orbit and they will help to expand your understanding of human nature. Where before life was a dog-eat-dog struggle you will now see how everyone is connected in positive ways. In fact, between the solar eclipse in your sign on April 30th and the lunar eclipse in your opposite sign on May 16th, your awareness of what truly matters will go through a 180-degree shift. Hold out a hand in friendship every chance you get. Don’t worry, no one will bite it off!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Saturn, planet of restriction, remains in the most adventurous area of your chart through 2022 but that does not mean you should be overly cautious. Get out and about and have a good time but strive to be aware how your decisions and actions affect other people. Mars in your sign from August until the end of the year will make you incredibly ambitious, and you could find yourself rapidly moving up in the world, but make sure the goals you set are in tune with your deeper principles. Don’t succeed for the sake of it, succeed for a higher purpose.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The year will begin and end on a wave of can-do optimism as Jupiter, planet of good fortune, moves through one of the most productive areas of your chart from January to May and again through November and much of December. Creative ideas that were previously no more than wishful thinking will take on a life of their own and with such a powerful cosmic wind at your back there is no limit to how far your talents can take you. Everything that went before was a tough but necessary learning phase – now, at last, the fun stuff can begin.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are at your best when taking the lead, but a Sun-Pluto link in January, followed by a solar eclipse in the career area of your chart in April, means you may have to take a secondary role early in the year. Far from being a problem it could work in your favour, as colleagues and rivals are sure to make mistakes you can learn from when Jupiter, planet of good fortune, traverses one of the most dynamic areas of your chart from May to October. Good things come to those who wait, and it’s unlikely you’ll be made to wait for long.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Fasten your seatbelt, because 2022 is going to be quite a ride. Mars and Uranus will conspire to shake things up socially and professionally in February, and if you are smart (which you are) and decisive (which you can be), you will benefit hugely from the inevitable changes and upheavals. Between the solar eclipse on April 30th and the lunar eclipse on November 8th, you’ll be on a creative roll. You’re going to be an unstoppable force this year Virgo and, for once, you won’t have to worry about any immovable objects getting in your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Saturn’s journey through the most creative area of your chart this year will be both a blessing and a curse – a blessing in that your highly professional approach will bring applause and rewards; a curse in that your horizons will be limited until all current projects are concluded. Meanwhile, Jupiter’s influence in your opposite sign from May to October will attract those who subscribe to your expansive outlook on life. Plan a big social event for Jupiter’s union with Mars on the weekend of May 28th – it could be the start of the best summer ever.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

How are your interpersonal skills? Are you a people person or do you put on a friendly face because you think it is expected of you? The lunar eclipse in your sign on May 16th and another in your opposite sign on November 8th mean you must do better in one-to-one situations this year. That second eclipse is especially important as it takes place close to changes planet Uranus. A more genial outlook on life will bring changes that benefit you hugely, so strive to see the good in everyone – it’s there if you make an effort to look for it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Jupiter, your ruling planet, begins the year in the family area of your chart, so even if you are the sort of Sag who is always running here, there and everywhere you must slow down and make more time for loved ones. When Jupiter joins forces with Neptune in April something will occur in the wider world that reminds you it’s not just your own family you need to look out for but the human family, too. Once you get your head around the idea that everyone is cosmically connected then relationships of all kinds will again be a joy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Pluto’s influence in your affairs will continue in 2022, though less heavily than before. You may see the same person when you look in the mirror but a deeper transformation is taking place, and as early as January 16th, when Pluto links with the Sun, a new you will begin to take shape. The spring and autumn eclipses cut across the most creative axis of your chart, making it easy to begin exciting new projects around these times. Bring other people into your plans right from the start – your visionary agenda will change the world for the better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Having made sacrifices above and beyond the call of duty over the past 12 months, a period of well-deserved rest and recreation will be high on your agenda as the new year begins. Saturn’s presence in your sign will continue to demand of you the highest standards but let your hair down a bit when the Sun works in your favour in February, June and October. Jupiter in the money area of your chart means the cash will be there to treat yourself and you’ll delight in treating friends and loved ones too when Jupiter links with Neptune in mid-April.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Jupiter, planet of good fortune, moved into your sign at the end of last year and remains there from January to May and again through November and much of December, but what you desire won’t just land in your lap. Meet the universe halfway and strive to be more of a self-starter, especially around the time of the solar eclipses on April 30th and October 25th when your creative juices will be flowing freely. The end of April will also be a great time if you are looking for love – your soulmate could be waiting round the very next corner.