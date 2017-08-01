IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your life can be and should be a series of triumphs over the coming 12 months. If you can focus on making the most of your talents and finding ways to turn minor setbacks into major successes there really is no limit to what you can accomplish.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

With so many changes taking place around you at the moment you cannot help but be concerned about what the consequences might be. There is no need to worry. No matter how big the challenges you can and will raise your game to deal with them.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The best way to get over your fears is to help friends and loved ones get over their fears first. The more you help others now the less time your mind will have to dwell on your own irrational anxieties. And yes, they are irrational. Terminate them!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

A choice you make concerning a relationship will determine how that relationship develops in the future, so think before you act and only act when you know exactly what you are doing. Quiet your mind and let your inner voice guide you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Now that Venus, planet of harmony, is in your sign you need to make sure that you don’t give too much away. Also, you need to remind certain people that you are a free individual and don’t exist merely to satisfy their whims and fancies.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

With both the sun and Mars moving through your sign you cannot help but be a whirlwind of activity. If you put your mind to it you will be able to create in a matter of hours what it takes others days, weeks, even months to put together.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

There may be a valid reason why you feel the need to go on the attack but you must control it so that you can focus your anger in the right direction rather than risk hitting everyone. By all means strike out, but strike out at the right targets.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

A creative activity of some sort is sure to go well for you, but only if you start it immediately. Libra has a tendency to put things off until the last moment but if you do that today it’s unlikely the project will ever get finished. Start now!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You are not and never have been a victim of chance, let alone fate, so stop feeling sorry for yourself because something went wrong and focus on finding ways you can put it right. Most likely you have been denying your desires – and that’s a mistake.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You will achieve results above and beyond what others were expecting of you over the next few days, but you never had any doubts at all that you would do something amazing. As always, it’s better to aim too high than too low.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You don’t have to fear the worst Capricorn. It’s permissible to be optimistic and believe that everything – yes, everything – will work out for the best in the end. Your mind creates your reality, so be positive and upbeat and cheerful today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You don’t have to say nice things about a certain person just because you think it is expected of you. But you don’t have to say bad things about them either. On the work front especially try to play down your likes and dislikes today.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Someone is being excessively friendly towards you at the moment and it’s making you suspicious. Are they being honest about their feelings? Maybe, maybe not, but you won’t know until you investigate further. Be friendly back but be wary, too.

