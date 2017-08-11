IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If someone you are close to emotionally makes it clear they need to spread their wings a bit don’t stand in their way. You know from personal experience how important freedom is, so make it easy for them. They’ll love you all the more for it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You are in one of your laid-back, easygoing moods at the moment and nothing will faze you over the next 24 hours. As far as you are concerned no matter what happens, be it “good” or be it “bad”, it’s just not worth getting worked up about.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Try not to be too assertive or aggressive today, especially when putting across your views on politics, religion and other controversial subjects. You can and you will make a difference in the world but not by forcing your opinions on other people.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Relationships are high on your agenda at the moment but as your ruler Mercury is about to start a retrograde phase there could be some confusion about your intentions. Make sure the object of your affection knows how much you love them.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Your personal feelings for a certain individual must not be allowed to encroach on your working relationship today. From 9 to 5 they are a colleague, nothing more. After that, of course, all bets are off . . . and the weekend is coming!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in and around your birth sign urges you to push yourself beyond your everyday limits. You CAN be the biggest and you CAN be the best – all it takes it self-belief (which you have lots of) and staying power (which you sometimes lack).

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

The message of the stars today is that you need to accept that people are different and that no matter how much you moan about what they are doing they are not going to change to please you. Focus not on your differences but on your similarities.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Everyone has a story to tell and something you hear from an unlikely source today will open your mind to ideas that had not previously occurred to you and may even help you come to terms with a problem of your own. Words have power.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Are your worries real or are they illusions created by your overactive imagination? Most likely it’s the latter, so stop fretting and start searching for reasons to be cheerful – there’s plenty of them if you care to open your eyes and look.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Focus only on positive thoughts today. Keep telling yourself that you are special, that you were born to succeed, and that whatever you do the universe will protect you. It’s not a million miles from the truth – Sag is one of the zodiac’s luckiest signs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Why are you looking over your shoulder as if something unpleasant is about to creep up on you from behind? Whatever the reason the best way to deal with your fears is to laugh at them. Ultimately life is to be enjoyed – not feared.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The most important thing today, and over the weekend, is that you think for yourself. Don’t just accept what those in positions of power say is the truth, check the facts for yourself. Already your inner voice is telling you the evidence does not add up.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Make friends with some movers and shakers today. Yes, it’s possible that if you sit back and wait for the world to beat a path to your door it will do but success is more likely if you make alliances with people of power and influence.

