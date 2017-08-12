IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Find ways to turn your imagination into money over the next 12 months. Take whatever creative idea you feel most comfortable with and make it your No. 1 focus. You’ve been an amateur long enough – now you must turn pro.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Try not to make too many promises this weekend, especially of the sort that could tie you down, emotionally or financially, for weeks to come. You may want to help a friend or loved one but suggest to them they should try helping themselves first.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The planets warn that someone could try to take advantage of you over the next 48 hours, so stay alert and be wary of anyone who offers you the proverbial “deal of a lifetime”. The only lifetime they are interested in is their own!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Minor setbacks are inevitable this weekend but they won’t add more than a few minutes to your journey or a few dollars to what you have to pay, so don’t get worked up about them. On the home front, a loved one needs your time and attention.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

It’s not like you to take too extreme a position but according to the planets you’ve had your fill of people who get their way by shouting the loudest and now you are going to shout back at them. Good for you. Keep shouting until they shut up.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Just because someone has a way with words does not mean their words have value and you should bear that fact in mind this weekend if they start yapping on about this, that and the other as if they know all the answers. They don’t even know the questions!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Mercury begins one of its retrograde phases this weekend, which means you cannot take for granted what other people tell you, or even what your own mind tells you. Test everything you hear against the facts – assuming you know what they are.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

A project that appears to be difficult is actually quite easy – all you are lacking is self-belief. As mind planet Mercury turns retrograde this weekend you may doubt your ability but if you can ignore your doubts and make a start you will succeed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

When dealing with people whose attitude you find obstructive you must speak up and make your feelings known but you must not allow yourself to get emotional about it. Stay calm and let them know there is no way they are going to win.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You cannot choose to hide from a problem, even though that may seem to be the easy option. The only way you will solve your dilemma is by rolling up your sleeves and getting stuck in – and you can’t do that if you are nowhere to be seen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Try not to get worked up about situations that mean nothing in the greater scheme of things. Everything will even itself out in the end – you should know by now it always does – so stay true to your principles and don’t waste time fussing and fighting.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You will need to be on your toes from first thing in the morning until last thing at night both today and tomorrow. Stay calm, refuse to be rushed and focus relentlessly on what matters to you personally, not what matters to other people.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

No matter how well an idea or belief has served you in the past, you cannot expect it to serve you to the same extent in the future – and you definitely cannot expect other people to agree with it just because you say so. Time to get real.

