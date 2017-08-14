IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be numerous occasions over the coming year when it seems as if you are at the mercy of events, and to a large extent you will be. But that does not mean you cannot bend those events to your will. You’re smart enough to make it happen.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There are more important things in life than money and status. There will be signs today that your nearest and dearest need more attention and if you are wise you will put your other interests on hold and remind them that your love is unconditional.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You seem to have a much more positive outlook on life now and that’s good. You also realize that a relationship dispute of some sort is just one of those things, so put it out of your mind once and for all and get back together again.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will need an immense amount of self-discipline today, especially when dealing with business and financial matters. To be blunt: you can no longer afford to throw money around as if there is a never-ending supply of the stuff.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Nothing stays the same forever and it may be time to move on to pastures new. However, if you decide to stay where you are the planets are adamant that you will have to make a commitment. You can’t keep chopping and changing Cancer.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not feel very sociable today but that’s okay. A short rest to recharge your mental, emotional and physical batteries will do wonders for your disposition, which in turn will improve both your relationship and career prospects. Time to chill.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A personal vendetta of some kind must be put behind you once and for all. You may not want to compromise on a matter of principle but on this occasion it is the only thing that will work. Forgive and forget and move on together.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you apply yourself diligently today there is every chance that you will come into some cash. Don’t sell yourself short when it comes to marketing your skills. Decide how much they are worth then insist that you get it – and you will.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Others can use underhand methods if they wish but your sense of self-worth won’t let you cut corners today. A rival may appear to have an advantage over you but in the long-term your integrity and idealism will win you the big bucks.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have just over a week to make the most of the Sun in your fellow Fire sign of Leo. Don’t worry that a creative project of some kind does not seem to be making much progress. Keep plugging away and eventually your efforts will bear fruit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you have any chores to get through you should finish them as early in the week as you can. Later on you will want to turn your attention to relationships and friendships but that won’t be so easy if you still have commitments holding you back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have made efforts above and beyond the call of duty in recent weeks and will surely get the rewards you deserve very soon. In the meantime, don’t allow yourself to be sidetracked by trivial people and trivial issues. Only the big picture counts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You now have the strength you need to tackle difficult tasks and the stamina to see them through to the end. Some people say you lack commitment and staying power but you will prove them well and truly wrong over the next few days.

