IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars in your sign links with power planet Pluto on your birthday and what that suggests is that you will have to tread carefully when dealing with people in authority. You may be a force of nature Leo but there are other forces out there too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may have to take a back seat today as someone who happens to be flavor of the month with the right people gets all the attention. Don’t envy them their popularity, just get on with your work. You will be center stage again soon.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You now have a spring in your step and a smile on your face and clearly believe that better days are just around the corner, as indeed they are. All things will be possible over the next few weeks, so act first and worry about the consequences later.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What happens today may look like a setback but it can also be a learning experience if you approach it in the right way. It will also help if you can let go of unrealistic expectations, at home and at work. Despite what some say, you’re only human!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have been under a great deal of pressure in recent weeks but you have stood up to it well and it won’t be long before you start reaping the rewards. If you aim for your highest ideal today there is every chance you will reach it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The Sun remains in your sign only until the early part of next week, so get your act together and get started on that big project you have been planning for so long. Once you get going your momentum will build up quickly and soon you’ll be flying.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

No matter how many setbacks you have endured in recent weeks the good times will be here again soon, so cheer up! Once you stop feeling sorry for yourself and start looking for ways to make your life richer everything will fall into place.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Even if you are the kind of Libra who likes to put on a show you won’t be much in the mood for fun and games over the next 24 hours. You need some time alone to catch your breath. You can catch up on your social life later.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Do not, repeat not, try to impose your beliefs on other people. Not only will you fail to do so but you may actually turn them against you even more than they were before. It’s okay to have strong convictions, but keep them to yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The planets indicate you can accomplish great things in your work and career over the next few weeks IF you are prepared to put in the time and the energy that will be required of you. You can’t be an easygoing, laidback Sag all your life!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will discover something on your travels today that reminds you how good it is to be alive. You won’t even have to travel far, maybe even just to the local shops and back. There is beauty and wisdom to be found around every corner.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Do you have the confidence to back your hunches with action? Hopefully you do because the planets suggest you will strike it rich if you take advantage of the many opportunities now coming your way. Forget about the past. Live for today.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A week or so from now you will be looking back over the past six months or so and evaluating how far you have come and how far you still have to go to reach your long-term goals. You can do a lot in a week, so get busy.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error