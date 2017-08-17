IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter in the travel area of your chart fuels your sense of adventure but not everyone will be happy with your “here today, gone tomorrow” approach to life this year. Why don’t you take them with you? You don’t have to travel alone.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make sure everyone knows what you expect of them today. It’s great that you have a dream but if you are unable to communicate that dream to others it is unlikely to become a reality. Choose your words carefully and deliver them with power.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Good news is coming your way, the kind of news that makes you glad to be alive. It does not matter that you have been a bit down of late – what you see or hear will restore your faith in yourself, and in humanity as a whole.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

An opportunity to move up in the world is coming your way but you may be reluctant to take advantage of it. If you have misgivings of any kind then maybe you should give it a miss, but give it some serious thought before deciding.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is only one real sin in life and that is to hold back from doing what you want to be doing out of fear. Follow your dream today and take no notice of those who urge caution. There is a huge luck factor working in your favor.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will have to take responsibility not only for your own actions today but for the actions of other people as well. Leo is a sign with leadership potential but it will remain latent until you make a conscious choice to use it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you are clear in your mind about what it is you are doing you will find it easy to convince others to join you in your endeavor. Stick to the facts though. You don’t have to embellish the truth to get them interested – they’re interested already.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not want to take a risk but you know it must be done if you want to move up on the career front. Today, and every day from now on, you must expect more of yourself. Anything less than excellence is simply not good enough.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t need approval or permission for what you are planning to do. If your instincts tell you to follow a certain course of action, even if you think it may be unpopular, then get on with it. Deal with the consequences as and when they arise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may have to join forces with someone you don’t much like today but you should keep your feelings to yourself. There is no reason why you cannot forge a professional relationship, even though on a personal level you can’t stand them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The world, or at least the small part of it that you inhabit, will somehow seem brighter today. This is because Venus, planet of harmony, is very much on your side at the moment. Relationships, especially, will run more smoothly than usual.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be passionate about an idea or belief but how do you know you are right about it? The only way you can be sure is by looking at all the facts – not just the ones you want to see. What you discover today may surprise you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Venus in the sympathetic sign of Cancer links with Jupiter, making this an excellent day to reach out to people you have dealings with, financial dealings in particular. Don’t let them set the agenda though. Make sure they know what it is you expect.

