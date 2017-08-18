IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t be able to do as you please this year but if you listen to your inner voice and let it guide you in a new direction you will be able to do something that has lasting value. You can change the world, but change yourself first.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t disrupt your own routine just to accommodate someone else’s needs today. Put your own aims first and don’t feel in the least bit guilty about it. Why should you be penalized for being organized? You don’t have to wait for others to catch up.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Should you back your hunches today? Probably not. The planets warn that on a subconscious level you have allowed yourself to be influenced by outside forces, and those forces are not to be trusted. Take expert advice if you need it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Sometimes you are not as choosy of your companions as you should be and that could cause a lot of trouble today. You may not care much for reputations but by associating with certain people it could be your reputation that heads downhill.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your money situation is not as bad as you think it is and around the time of the solar eclipse on Monday there will be some kind of financial breakthrough. In the meantime, stop worrying. Try to adopt a more positive mental outlook.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The approaching eclipse in your sign will make it possible for you to resolve a problem that has plagued you for months. Today, however, make it your aim to go out and have a good time with your friends. It is Friday after all.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may seem as if you are the only one in the world who is being put under pressure but, of course, that isn’t true. What is true, however, is that the challenges you face require you to be both brave and bold. Go for it Virgo!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

At some stage today you will discover that someone has been holding back from telling you what they know and, of course, you will be angry about it. On the other hand, they did it for very good reasons. Later you will thank them for it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try not to take too many chances over the next few days. The approaching eclipse, which takes place in the area of your chart that governs your career and reputation, urges you to sit tight and make use of what fate brings your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must not, repeat not, jump to conclusions over the next 24 hours, especially when looking at how some of your closest friends are behaving. It may seem ridiculous and even dangerous to you but from their point of view it makes perfect sense.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to clear up the backlog of jobs you started but somehow never got around to finishing. Only then can you enjoy what the weekend has to offer with a clear conscience. Ignore any and all distractions today – and work like there’s no tomorrow!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Hard luck stories of one kind or another will come at you from all directions today, and if you are smart you will ignore each and every one of them. The planets warn that some people will try to abuse your generous nature. Don’t let them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Others may say that you are overreacting but it’s better than not acting at all. If it is in your power to change a situation for the better then you must do so, no matter what your critics may claim. There can be no excuse for doing nothing.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error