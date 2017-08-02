IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your extravagant side will come to the fore over the next six months and if you spend too much money you will regret it for the six months after that. Treat yourself by all means but make sure you always have something set aside for a rainy day.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Try to align what you do in your work today with a higher cause, something that helps make the world a better place to live in. Not only will you feel as if you have contributed something worthwhile but the universe will reward you as well.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

It’s time for a clear out. There are too many things in your life that are doing nothing but taking up space. Get rid of them. The less physical junk you possess the easier it will be to get rid of your mental and emotional junk too. It’s win-win!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

There is no point trying to predict what is going to happen next because there is so much cosmic chaos at the moment that anything and everything is possible. What you can do though is to prepare yourself mentally and adapt quickly and decisively.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may be tempted to give up on a project that is eating into your precious resources but don’t be hasty. The planets indicate that some sort of breakthrough is imminent and you could soon be making money, not losing it. Stick with it.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

With action planet Mars energizing your birth sign you won’t be content to sit back and let life come to you – you will go out and take what you need. Your lust for life will be an inspiration to everyone, though few will be able to match it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Some changes happen quickly and some changes take longer to get underway but what changes today will be over in seconds. Don’t blink or you’ll miss it! The reason for its rapidity is that it has been building up below the surface for a very long time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

A little voice at the back of your brain is telling you that if you don’t act quickly you may lose the chance to act at all, so get a move on and make your mark on the world, not for selfish reasons but to be of service to others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Unexpected developments in your career are likely over the next few days and while they may not be entirely welcome to begin with they will over a longer period of time prove to be exactly what was required. The universe knows your needs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Something marvellous is about to happen. You don’t know what it is but you know it will be big and you know that you will be one of the few to benefit. The reason, of course, is that you are one of the few who refuses to feel fear.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The more you try to manipulate a situation the more it moves in directions not of your liking, so take the hint and leave it alone. The message of the stars for the next few days is that life will be more enjoyable if you go with the flow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

There is a strong possibility that partners, friends and even work colleagues will not be supportive of your plans today, but that’s okay. You had not intended to ask them for help so it really does not matter what they think. Go for it!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

What takes place today may not be to your liking but there is no point kicking up a fuss about it. The changes now taking shape have been in the pipeline a very long time and won’t stop just for you. Make the most of the situation.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error