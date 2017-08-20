IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Jupiter link in your birthday week gives you huge amounts of energy and huge amounts of self-belief, and that is a winning combination in anyone’s language. Go where you want to go and do what you want to do. The universe will protect you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something you see or hear will get you thinking along new and more interesting lines over the next few days and there is a very real possibility that you will soon be heading in an entirely new direction. Get ready for an exciting adventure.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The doubts and fears you have about a family situation will disappear during the early part of the week. Once you stop feeding them with wild imaginings they will no longer have power over you. It’s time to get real – and start smiling again.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

How far can you push your luck? How often can you change your plans and get away with it? As far and as often as you like, according to the planets. Others will complain, of course, but what can they do to stop you? Absolutely nothing.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The thing that has been bothering you the most of late is the thing you have least to worry about and Monday’s eclipse will in some way or other change your luck for the better. Money issues especially will resolve themselves to your benefit.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You must force the pace over the next few days. Monday’s eclipse in your sign is a cast iron cosmic guarantee that the more effort you put into life the more you will get out of it. Don’t stop until everyone can see you are Number One.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to make a decision about a relationship. According to the planets you have allowed things to drift for too long and if you don’t make a bold move now you may not get the chance again. Make up your mind – then act.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

New opportunities will open up for you over the next few days and what you do with friends and colleagues will bring the kind of rewards you never dared dream were possible. Raise your sights and believe, really believe, that a new dawn is coming.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something has been preying on your mind and it has got to the stage where you find it hard to think about anything else. You have no option now but to deal with it. Monday’s eclipse will make it easy for you to be ruthless with yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not have been on the best of terms with certain people of late but if you make an effort to understand where they are coming from your differences will soon be resolved. Put yourself in their position. How would you act if it was you?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Choose an approach and stick to it. You have chopped and changed far too often in recent weeks and tomorrow’s eclipse demands that you focus on a single goal and do whatever it takes to reach it. You’re more than halfway there already.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you feel that your talents are being wasted in your present environment then now is the time to do something about it. Monday’s eclipse in your opposite sign will encourage you to be more confrontational. It’s not such a bad thing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You can, if you wish, go through the motions of what you are expected to do, doing the very minimum amount required, or you can throw yourself into the job and make it the best thing you’ve ever done. Choose the latter option – it will be fun!

