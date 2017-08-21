IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Not only is there an eclipse on your birthday but Uranus, planet of surprises, is well placed too, so something stunning is sure to occur. Whatever it is and whatever it might mean for your future, accept it, embrace it and make it work for you.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

No matter what it is you want out of life you must never compromise your ideals or your values. Today’s eclipse falls in the most dynamic area of your chart, so you don’t need to find the middle ground – follow your heart wherever it takes you.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Today’s eclipse highlights your domestic affairs, so where family matters are concerned you can get a great deal done over the next 24 to 48 hours. Loved ones will happily follow your lead, so be confident and show them the way.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Speak up and say what has been on your mind these past few days. Some individuals may not appreciate your loud and assertive manner but you can afford to ignore them because the people who matter will be impressed by your go-getting attitude.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Emotions are powerful things and today’s eclipse is sure to bring at least some of them to the fore. Don’t try to escape them by going on a spending spree or doing other things that waste your resources. Face up to your feelings and own them.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Today’s solar eclipse in your sign means you will be making big plans, not just for the coming week but for the rest of the year. Identify your number one ambition and focus on it to the exclusion of everything else. You’ll be going places – fast!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

It will pay you to stay out of the limelight today, not because you are shy or anything like that, but because your best work will be done behind the scenes. The less others know about what you are up to the more successful you will be.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If you make an effort to communicate with people you don’t always get along with today you may be surprised to discover that you actually have a lot in common. New friendships can easily be made now, so long as you keep an open mind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

People in positions of power will pile on the pressure over the next 24 hours but you must not give in to it. If you stand your ground and refuse to compromise they will be the ones who blink first. Act tough and you will win big.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

A solar eclipse in your fellow fire sign of Leo is a wonderful omen of success, but if you are going to make it work for you then you must act quickly. Do something out of the ordinary today, something your rivals won’t forget in a hurry.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Sometimes you have to be ruthless, both with yourself and with other people, and the current cosmic climate will make it easier for you to make the kind of decisions that disrupt the status quo. To be creative you first have to discard.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You are not as helpless as you think you are and today’s solar eclipse in your opposite sign will identify ways you can improve your existence. You won’t be able to do it alone though. Join forces with people who share your needs and desires.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You will get the chance to move up on the work front this week and you must seize it before it is gone again. If you hesitate, even for a moment, one of your rivals will step in and take what should have been yours. Don’t let that happen.

