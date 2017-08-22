IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may or may not want to be famous but you will get the chance to make your mark on the world. Whether or not you take it is your decision entirely but don’t look back a year from now and wish you had been a bit more ambitious.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Leave nothing to chance over the next 24 hours. Even if you are the kind of Aries who tends to charge at life without worrying about the consequences it will pay you to plan ahead so you can predict what kind of obstacles you may have to face.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You just know that something special is going to happen and you just know that you are going to enjoy it. The past few weeks may have been a bit of a trial but what occurs over the next few days will make up for it big time.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If you want to hide away from the world over the next 24 hours then by all means do so. You may be a Gemini and sociable by nature but you are under no obligation to be the life and soul of the party each and every day of the week.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Your mind may be full of good ideas but how many of them are going to be useful to you? Your mistake in recent weeks has been to spend too much time making detailed plans and not enough time actually doing the work. That must now change.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The sun has left your birth sign but other influences – Mars especially – will see to it that your momentum continues. The efforts you have put in over the past few weeks are already beginning to pay off, but that is not an excuse to slow down.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

The sun has arrived in your birth sign at last and with it comes a heightened sense of self-belief. Yes you CAN realize your dreams. Yes you CAN be the best in your creative endeavours. How? By making each and every moment count.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

There is no need to blame yourself for something that recently went wrong, especially as your role in the matter was of a minor nature. Put it down to experience and resolve that next time you will not get involved – or make a better choice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You will find it easy to win friends and influence people now that the sun is moving through the friendship area of your chart but be careful how you use this ability. Benefit from it by all means but make sure others benefit from it too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Pursue your own objectives, no matter what they may be. There will, of course, be those who say you are being selfish and should put other people’s interests – meaning their interests – first, but you don’t owe them a living, nor even a hearing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The sun’s change of signs has transformed the cosmic outlook and already the world looks brighter and more inviting than it has done for a long time. All that is needed now is a more positive attitude from you. After that, the sky’s the limit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

A business matter or investment issue seems to be taking a lot longer to resolve itself than you expected. Which could mean that you have overlooked some important detail, but more likely it means you just need to be more patient.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

If someone starts throwing their weight around today pretend you have not noticed. No matter what they say or do just smile sweetly and act as if you don’t have a care in the world. Chances are they’ll forget about you and annoy someone else.

