IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Uranus link on your birthday suggests that friendships and finances won’t always sit well together over the coming year. You may need to be ruthless when it comes to helping people you are close to. Don’t throw good money after bad.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You may be considering trying to change your ways to please another person but you are unlikely to succeed. You are who you are for a reason and anyone who demands that you conform to their idea of what you should be is not right for you.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You no longer seem to be quite so be reticent about your aims and ambitions and that’s good. Make sure everyone knows what you are trying to accomplish and make sure the only people by your side are those who share your goal.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You will have to make some tough decisions over the next 24 hours, the kind of decisions that may anger some people. At least you have the guts to make those decisions – too many others just sit there and do nothing but complain.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Can you change the world? Maybe, maybe not, but the important thing is that you try. The worst possible thing you can do now is to believe that it’s not worth the effort – because it’s always worth the effort, regardless of the outcome.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Someone needs your support, both emotional and financial, and if you give it to them today you will benefit too. Don’t worry that you cannot see what sort of return you will get on your investment – just believe it will be something worth having.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Don’t stop to analyze your motives or your desires, just get on and do what your instincts tell you is right. Be brave, be bold and be ready for setbacks as well as successes – it’s the former that make the latter worth having.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruler, links with changes planet Uranus today, so surprises of one sort or another are more likely than not. If those surprises are not to your liking don’t make a big thing of it. In the long-term they will undoubtedly work in your favour.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

It’s time to give the more adventurous side of your nature permission to roam. Yes, you will be taking the kind of risks that you often tell others to avoid but on this occasion if you act on impulse good things are likely to happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart urges you to let employers and other important people know what it is you desire. They will be impressed by the fact that you know your own mind. That alone gives you an advantage over your rivals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You cannot see why people are so excited by things that mean nothing to you. That may be due to a failure of imagination on your part but more likely you can see reality better than they can. You’re not the sort to get worked up about nothing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Refuse to settle for second best today and make sure everyone treats you with the respect you deserve. Just because the universe seems to favour certain people more than it favours you at the moment does not mean you have to accept it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You need to upgrade the way you interact with the world. Too often you wait for others to make the first move before making your own but that must now change. You have what it takes to be a leader, but the effort must come from you.

