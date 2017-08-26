IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Mercury union on your birthday means your mind will work smoothly and efficiently. However, as Mercury is in the midst of one of its retrograde phases you must always – repeat, always – check the facts on which your decisions are based.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

A friend or family member will say something this weekend that points you in a direction you may not have thought about going. However, as communications planet Mercury continues to move retrograde it may pay you to get a second opinion.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The last thing you need at the moment is other people reminding you that you have fallen behind in your schedule. You are well aware that your actions are not yet matching your aspirations, so do something about it – not later, but now!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You must let someone you have feelings for know they are more than just a friend. They may well have similar feelings for you but unless you break the ice, chances are the two of you will never get it together, and that would be a shame.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

As values planet Venus moves into the area of your chart that governs what you own and earn this weekend you must use your intuition to find ways to improve your cash-flow situation. Don’t let anyone tell you it’s wrong to be rich.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Sometimes it seems as if your existence is just a succession of unrelated experiences but what happens over the next 48 hours will surely convince you that there is actually a design behind all the madness. Look for patterns and you will find them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You need to confide in someone you can trust this weekend, someone who will listen to your concerns with a sympathetic ear and then make suggestions that are useful. That person is actually very close at hand, so don’t suffer in silence.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You need to speak from the heart this weekend, no matter how much trouble it might cause you in certain quarters. For too long you have held back from saying what you truly believe for fear of giving offence. Now do the opposite, and go all the way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

There will be a few surprises for you over the next 48 hours and most of them will be good. News concerning your career will make it clear that you are valued by the people you work for and with, even though they don’t always show it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Your mind is full of big ideas and now you must find ways to make them pay. Cosmic activity in your fellow fire sign of Leo will inspire you mentally and creatively, while other influences will open doors on the career front. It’s all good.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Why are you worrying so much? Why are you so anxious about matters that are beyond your control? They key to tranquility is to let go of your fears and accept whatever comes your way. It’s unlikely to be as bad as you fear.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Try not to be so blunt in your speech this weekend. It may be that you are telling the truth and it may be that you are doing so for positive reasons but if you sound too harsh you could turn a friend or loved one against you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

At last a degree of normality appears to have been restored to your affairs but don’t take anything for granted. According to the planets there are still people out there who would like to disrupt things, so stay calm, be patient and don’t react to provocation.

