IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Jupiter-Saturn link on your birthday indicates that material success can be yours this year, IF you know what it is you are aiming for and IF you have a clear plan to take you from where you are now to where you want to be. So get busy!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

An unexpected event will throw you off your stride during the early part of the week but you won’t mind too much. In fact you may be delighted that it gives you an excuse to get out of something you were not looking forward to do.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The message of the stars is that there is no need to worry. You really can be confident that everything will work out for the best. No matter how many upheavals you have to confront you will be fine. Life is what you choose to make of it.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Others can have fun if they wish but you need to be more disciplined today and during the early part of the new week. A helpful Jupiter-Saturn link will assist you in getting on top of your workload. Then you must stay on top of it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Changes are coming thick and fast at the moment but there is no need to worry about them. Both at home and at work the long-term forecast is good – in fact it’s great. Today’s challenges can easily be turned into tomorrow’s triumphs.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

This week’s Jupiter-Saturn link makes this potentially one of the best times of the year for those born under the sign of the Lion. Socially, creatively and romantically you can achieve something remarkable that stands the test of time – but you must start now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Imagination is a powerful thing and can work for you or against you, depending on whether your outlook is positive or negative. Allow yourself to be inspired by the visions that arise in your mind this week. They are messages from your higher self.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You can and you must take a more structured approach to what you are doing. Jupiter in your sign gives you all the confidence you need but confidence without a workable plan is easily wasted. That’s where Saturn comes in. Think deeply, then act.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The planets are urging you to be a bit more adventurous now, especially on the work front where there will be opportunities aplenty to show what you are capable of over the next few weeks. Don’t just aim high, aim for the very top.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Saturn in your sign tends to limit your enjoyment of life by making everything seem more serious than it needs to be but today’s link to Jupiter, planet of joy, will free both your head and your heart to do as they please. The results could be spectacular.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

There is a natural authority to the Capricorn nature that means you don’t have to shout to make yourself heard. No matter how understated the instructions you give may be today others will hear and obey. They know from experience not to ignore you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Try not to be too judgmental today, especially when dealing with people who clearly do not possess your strength of mind. It may be frustrating that you have to keep chasing after them to get things done but it’s hardly the end of the world.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Financial matters are under favourable stars at the moment and if you make an effort to do something new on the work front it could become a long-term money-spinner. Don’t let others tell you it’s too difficult or dangerous. For you it’s a breeze.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error