IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be on the verge of giving up on a dream that you have nurtured for many years but if you do you will surely regret it. Your birthday chart indicates you are so close to making a magnificent breakthrough, so stick at it another few months.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You are not the sort to play by the rules just because other people say that you must and will no doubt start the week by ignoring instructions from the powers that be. There will, of course, be consequences but you’ll handle those with ease.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

No matter how much others try to intimidate you today there is nothing they can do to make you follow orders. Taurus is the most stubborn sign of the zodiac by far and the more people try to coerce you the more you will dig in your heels.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Let others take the lead while you tag along behind them today. Cosmic activity in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart makes it more likely that upheavals will occur, so you really don’t want to be the one who is out in front.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You need to pay more attention to the little things that are taking place around you. That is the message of the stars as the new week begins and if you heed it you won’t go far wrong. Yes, details can be boring but they can be important, too.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Your luck is good at the moment, to the extent that you fear there may be a catch. Don’t worry. Your suspicion may be understandable but the planets promise there is no real downside, not professionally, not emotionally, and certainly not financially.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

What is the point of forcing people to do your bidding when you know it will stir up so much resentment? Whatever it is you are trying to get done you are more likely to succeed if you use charm rather than force. Bribery may work, too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Be completely honest with those you live and work with about what you’ve been up to – and what you plan to be doing over the next few days. The more open you are about your aims and ambitions the more likely it is you will get their support.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

New opportunities are heading your way and it won’t be long before you look back and wonder why you were so fearful about the future. You must act quickly and decisively though. Remember, if you don’t take advantage someone else surely will.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

There currently seems to be no fixed agreement as to what is right and what is wrong, so you will have to make your own moral judgments and live with the consequences. Trust your instincts and more likely than not you’ll get it right.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Your confidence may be high at the moment but unhelpful comments from certain people are beginning to bug you. You need to let these individuals know that you won’t ever allow their negativity to get to you. Say it and mean it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Sometimes the utterly stupid things that some people say make you want to scream. By all means do so if it makes you feel better but don’t expect them to change their ways. The sad fact is they are so dim that they won’t ever learn.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Someone who sees you as a rival will challenge you today and you must be ready to do what it takes to defeat them. Don’t bother trying to convince them that you mean them no harm because the planets suggest it won’t work. Fight and win.

