IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If certain individuals pressure you to take on even more responsibilities over the coming year you may have to end your alliance. Work hard by all means but make sure you have plenty of time for fun as well. A good work/life balance is a must.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Jupiter at odds with Pluto, planet of power, means you must be ready for upheavals of one kind or another, especially on the work front where employers and colleagues are likely to rub you the wrong way. Whatever the provocation, strive to stay calm.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You don’t have to sacrifice pleasure for duty but you will. Someone needs your assistance and although you are under no obligation to get involved you know you can’t turn them away. Don’t just help them, help them to help themselves too.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Don’t try to fit in with other people’s plans today because, inevitably, their plans will change every few minutes, which will infuriate you. No doubt they will complain that you are not a team player but why should you be when the team is not to your liking?

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Make an effort to be nice to people today, whether or not they have been nice to you in the past. The more you can get beyond your own likes and dislikes the more it will encourage them to let go of their own irrational fears.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You won’t change someone’s attitudes by coming on too strong – if anything that will make them stick even more rigidly to their own distorted ways of thinking. Speak the truth as you see it simply and quietly. The universe will do the rest.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You need to have more confidence in your ideas. Yes, they are good ideas. Yes, others will be impressed by them. Get out into the world and make sure as many people as possible share in the benefits of your visions and dreams.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Some battles are worth fighting and some are not and the planets are clear that the battle you are currently involved with should be abandoned at the earliest opportunity. Don’t waste your time and energy on people who are not worth the effort.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You must use the correct approach at the correct time. If you come on too strong with some people you risk turning them against you, and if you come on too soft with others they will think you are an easy touch and take liberties.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You like to aim high and test yourself but today the planets warn you must set targets that you know you will be able to reach without too much difficulty. Everyone has limits, even a Sag, and you are closer to your own than you realize.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Don’t worry too much if you begin to lose interest in something that was previously of major importance to you – it means your subconscious knows there will be something even more important coming along soon to take its place. Make room for it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You are in one of those moods where you believe you can do a dozen things at once, but the planets warn you will have only a limited amount of time to get everything done today, so be selective. Try doing just three things at once instead.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Be wary of people who look and sound as if they know what they are talking about but refuse to offer firm guarantees that your money will be safe. Today’s Jupiter-Pluto link warns you could lose big if you take too much on trust.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

