IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to pay more attention over the coming year to your finances. Up until now you have been happy to drift along assuming that everything will turn out okay but now you must get serious about your long-term wealth prospects. Start making plans.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You must allow partners and loved ones to make their own decisions this weekend. If you attempt to force them in the direction that you think they need to go they will kick up a fuss and most likely do the opposite. Try not to be so controlling.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Artistic activities are under pretty good stars at the moment, so get out your paintbrushes or whatever you need to create a masterpiece and let your imagination guide your hands. It’s better than sitting in front of a screen all weekend.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If you want something enough over the next 48 hours, be it a person or a possession, you will find a way to get it. The downside is that you will be stuck with it for quite some time, so make sure it is what you truly desire.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You don’t have to lose so that others can win and anyone who tries to tell you otherwise is either stupid or lying. There is no fixed limit to the good things in life and there is no fixed limit to what you, and others, are allowed to enjoy.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Today’s sun-Neptune link will encourage you to think deeply about the meaning of life. Find a quiet place where you can contemplate who you are and what you do and, more importantly, what you should be doing in the very near future.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

The pace of life will pick up this weekend but don’t go so fast that you risk losing control. If things get out of hand the universe will bring you to a shuddering halt around the time of Monday’s lunar eclipse. It could get messy!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

What happens this weekend may be a bit unsettling but it won’t be as huge a drama as some people try to make out, so stay calm and let the situation unfold until you know for sure what you are dealing with. Welcome change, don’t fear it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

If you want to boost your status at work or in the world at large then you must have faith in your ideas and your abilities. Today’s sun-Neptune link will encourage your rivals to play on your doubts but they can only succeed if you let them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

What occurs over the next 48 hours will finally convince you that a certain individual is not working against you as you had feared. They may not be working for you either but they won’t stand in your way if you want to do something different.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You should be aiming to do something exciting this weekend but it’s quite likely that Neptune is putting doubts in your mind and making you think it’s too risky. The only real risk though is not taking that risk. Go on, throw caution to the wind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Something you are working on is not going as well as you expected it to and it’s getting you down. The planets indicate it can still be a success but you have got to get past the idea that it needs to be perfect. It just needs to work.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

A stressful link between the sun and Neptune, your ruling planet, suggests that you have spent too much time thinking about what is best for other people and not enough time thinking about what is best for you. That must now change, and quickly.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error