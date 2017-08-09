IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The only danger over the coming 12 months is that you will allow people in positions of power to take advantage of your willingness to work hard. It’s great that you are such a team player but you have individual needs as well. Don’t neglect them.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

If you make any kind of promise today you must make sure you are in a position to deliver on it, otherwise your reputation will head south faster than you thought was possible. Your best course of action is to make no promises at all.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Keep your wits about you today because although you have every right to go out and have fun with your friends someone won’t like it and may try to punish you by denying you their affection. It’s a shame but some people can be so petty.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Get out into the world and travel and socialize as much as you can. People you meet while coming and going will bring new ideas and opportunities your way, at least one of which has the potential to make you famous, maybe even rich.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Resist the urge to start something new today. Although it may feel as if you have fallen behind in certain areas there is no need to rush. Looking back from the end of the week you may actually be glad you were slow off the mark.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The sun in your sign links with power planet Pluto today but that does not mean you can do as you please. On the contrary, you must clear your actions with loved ones and work colleagues, otherwise they may put obstacles in your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Try not to see the worst in every possible situation today. The sun moving through the most sensitive area of your chart makes it hard for you to realize how fortunate you are but you must never give in to despair. There is always hope.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If you have an important decision to make concerning your family or a long-term friendship it might be best to leave it a day or two. According to the planets you don’t yet know all the facts, so hold back from committing yourself until you do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The sun in Leo at this time of year means you need to get serious about your ambitions but other influences warn you must not get too serious. Scorpio has a tendency to go to extremes but if you do that now you could make powerful enemies.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Your approach to life seems more relaxed now that the sun is moving through one of the more philosophical areas of your chart and that’s good. It would appear you have finally understood that nothing is worth getting too worked up about.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Pluto in your sign is making you more secretive than usual, which could work against your interests today. If you don’t let those around you know what it is you need it’s highly unlikely they will give it to you. You don’t have to be so mysterious.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Make time for those who need your strength to help them through some kind of crisis. The sun in your opposite sign, linked with power planet Pluto, urges you to put other people’s interests first. Your calm mind and steady hand will save the day.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You must stay on top of your workload today. If you fall behind, even for an hour or two, you will find it extremely hard to catch up again. Get ahead, stay ahead and prove to those who doubt you that you do possess staying power.

