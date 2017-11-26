Dec. 1: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Uranus link on your birthday means you need to know who your friends are and, more importantly, who your rivals and enemies are most likely to be over the coming 12 months. Competition is good for you, so don't be reluctant to fight.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

So many things are going well for you now but you can't seem to get over that one little thing that went badly a short time ago. You've got to put it behind you. You've got to move on. The universe does not expect you to be perfect.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Try to get through your chores as quickly as possible today so you can relax this evening and have fun with your friends. If you don't get everything finished, don't worry about it – it's not the end of the world and there will always be tomorrow.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Get past your inhibitions and do what excites you. Life is too short to worry if your desires are "moral" – what seems right to you may not seem right to someone else, and vice-versa. You need to find the confidence to be yourself.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Try not to do everything yourself today and over the weekend. Yes, you will make a better job of certain tasks but if you want to get everything done you will need to bring friends and colleagues into the equation. Learn to trust people more.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Some kind of drama will unfold today and you must not – repeat, not – allow yourself to get wound up about the situation. If you stay calm and stick to the facts you will come through unscathed, and a bit wiser about the ways of the world.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You don't lack for good ideas but for some reason you don't seem able to translate those ideas into realities. Why is that? Most likely it's because in your heart of hearts you are not really committed to them. So what is it that truly motivates you?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

The object of your affection will have some serious issues to deal with today and over the weekend, so don't expect them to be the life and soul of the party. Give them the space they need to get their act together – they'll thank you for it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Your no-nonsense attitude will get things done today but not everyone shares your energy levels, so don't get angry if friends and family members fail to keep pace with you. The fact is you operate on a much higher level than they do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Life may be chaotic at the moment but you are quite enjoying it. Also, with Venus, planet of harmony, moving into your sign today whatever happens is unlikely to affect you on anything but the most superficial level. Others may not be so lucky.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Don't allow yourself to get too attached to material things because what happens today or tomorrow could destroy something you think has value but which is really just holding you back. Remember, if you do make a loss, it's only money.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

It may be tempting to draw a line under the past and start again from scratch but is that really necessary? According to the planets you don't have to change your life completely, you just have to make two or three adjustments. It will be enough.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

If you go over the top in some way – and there is every chance you will – don't be too hard on yourself when you start to cool down. It's good to let it all out every now and again and current cosmic influences will encourage you to do so.

