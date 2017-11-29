Dec. 10: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mind planet Mercury links with Uranus on your birthday this year, so your ideas are sure to be touched by genius, but as both planets are moving retrograde you must test those ideas rigorously before unleashing them on the world. Don't be a mad genius!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The bigger the risks you take the bigger the rewards when you get it right and the bigger the losses when you get it wrong. Think carefully this week before embarking on a course of action that has an equal chance of going right and going wrong.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You may think that what is taking place in your environment is random in nature but if you stand back a bit you will see there is a pattern beginning to take shape. Work with that pattern and success is guaranteed. Work against it and you will fail.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

It does not matter how much noise your rivals make, there is nothing they can say or do to stop you from reaching the targets you have set yourself. Have faith in your abilities and close your ears to the critics and cynics. Go for it Gemini!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

A chaotic start to the new week is more likely than not, so take an hour or two out of your busy schedule today to calm your mind and prepare yourself for the challenges that lie ahead. Most importantly of all, get a good night's sleep.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

A series of unexpected events could turn your world upside down this week but no lasting harm will come of it. It may even work in your favour by unsettling your rivals far more than it unsettles you. You're mentally tougher than they are.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If someone rubs you the wrong way this week – and they will – you won't hesitate to rub them back twice as hard. You've had your fill of rivals believing they can say what they like about you with no fear of payback. By all means get mad.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Today's Venus-Neptune link means you could find yourself on the receiving end of a negative event that you did not see coming. You may not be able to change the situation but you can certainly learn from it. Don't make the same mistake twice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You dislike being told what to do by stupid people and one such individual will go out of their way to provoke you this week. Use your famed Scorpio self-control to stay calm. You'll get your own back later. Revenge is a dish best served cold.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You are among friends now and have little to worry about but don't take too much for granted. And don't forget to be friendly yourself. A colleague is going through a rough patch and needs a helping hand – your helping hand to be precise.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

A clash of wills is on the cards this week and it looks like being one of those situations where neither side can truly claim victory. For best results, reach out to your rivals and look for ways you can work together for mutual benefit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The most important thing you possess is your reputation and you must not put it at risk this week, no matter what the potential rewards may be. If others get the idea that you can be bought or bullied your professional standing will head south fast.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

It would be wise to avoid situations that do not directly concern you this week. You may be tempted to get involved in someone else's private affairs – for their own good, of course – but your intervention could actually make things worse. Stay away!

