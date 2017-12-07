Dec. 11: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

So much has been going on in your world of late that you may feel you need a vacation. A change of scene would do you good, but so would a change of creative activity. What can you focus on to calm your mind and lift your spirits?

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You must check the facts of a situation before deciding what you are going to do about it. Don't take what other people tell you at face value – make sure you know for sure that everything adds up and everything makes sense.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

There will be a lot of movement in your life as the new week begins and it won't be long before your head starts spinning. That's a figure of speech, of course, but it may at times feel as if the world is going round too fast. Hold tight!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

It would appear that someone is trying to undermine your authority, and maybe they are, but there is nothing to worry about. The planets indicate that they won't succeed – in fact you will come out of the situation even more respected than you were before.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

There is no point feeling guilty about something that was in no way your fault. That applies as much to issues in the world at large as it does to purely personal matters. Stay positive. Life is good and getting better by the day.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You should know by now that everything balances out in the end, so why are you still so upset that you missed out on something? Let the anger go and as it goes it will create room in your life for even better things to come in.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If you are not up to date on the work front you must make an extra effort to catch up today, because later in the week you will want to spend more time with your family and friends. Draw up a plan of action and get started on it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Don't worry if some kind of dispute shows no signs of coming to an end. Focus your mind on something unrelated and by the end of this week everyone will be friends again – okay, maybe not friends exactly, but at least no longer enemies.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

So many people have been making decisions for you lately that you may have forgotten what it feels like to make them for yourself. However, now that Mars is moving through your sign it won't be long before you are back in control.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Negative thinking must not be allowed to take hold in your mind. Yes, there are a number of issues you are right to be worried about but you will solve them a lot faster if you maintain a positive attitude. Your mind always creates your reality.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

If you start the day in an ill-tempered mood chances are it will stay with you throughout the week, so get past whatever is upsetting you and focus on all the wonderful things you have to look forward to over the next few days.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

It may seem as if everyone is moving in a different direction to you, but looks can be deceptive. There is more than one route to the destination you are all aiming for, so let others go their way and you go your way. You'll meet up eventually.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

It may be the case that someone is working behind the scenes to undermine your position but don't get paranoid about it. The planets indicate that their efforts won't come to much, so stay loose and let them waste their time – it's their loss, not yours.

